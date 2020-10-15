Rose McGowan Clarifies Comments on 'Charmed' Reboot After Called Out by Star Sarah Jeffery

✖

Rose McGowan has clarified her comments on the Charmed reboot, after being called out by star Sarah Jeffery. This week, Jeffrey took to Twitter to blast McGowan and fellow original Charmed star Holly Marie Combs for "putting down" women of color with comments they made about the reboot in a video that surfaced online. McGowan could be heard saying that the show "sucks" while Combs laughed.

Now, McGowan is defending herself by saying that she "honestly had no idea" who Jeffrey was until the young actresses tweet because she's very "busy fighting monsters & fighting for a massive Cultural Reset to notice who's in the reboot," per a since-deleted statement shared to Instagram. "Absolutely nothing to do with race, that's quite a stretch you took. I'm beyond glad any WOC has a well paying job. Hell yes to that. I'm sure you are a great actress," McGowan added.

@rosemcgowan because calling Charmed 2018 “trash” wasn’t divisive enough, you then posts these disrespectful responses. You besmirch the message of female empowerment that Charmed stands for pic.twitter.com/Bq8JEYBRRZ — ᴊᴇʟᴀ ☽⋆゜ (@jelevision) October 14, 2020

"My quibble (google it) is about execs & producers & [Warner Bros.] network trading on years of my work & name in such a cynical & obvious way—a money grab to cash in on the Charmed name," she went on to say. "I do not care that they remade it, I have far bigger things I'm dealing with. I do not nor will I watch a show I disagree with on principle."

McGowan then claimed that her criticism had nothing to do with her own ego. "This is a criticism of creators (those are the ones who should be embarrassed) with little to no imagination making bank off of years of us busting our ass to create a legacy that you are actually profiting off of as well," she explained.

1/2 You know, I saw this earlier and I refrained from saying anything. I thought, better to just let them shout into the abyss. But I do want to say, I find it sad and quite frankly pathetic to see grown women behaving this way. https://t.co/MuyZCZjbCp — Sarah Jeffery (@sarahjeffery) October 13, 2020

Finally, she stated, "I care that Hollywood won't stop making remakes that don't need to be remade. It's a formula that's gone on for too long. Mediocrity rules there, not just sociopaths. There's no soul or heart in something made purely for profit whilst refusing to elevate and innovate. Reboots will always be the shadow, the originals will always be the sun. I wish you well."

In her own comments, Combs lashed out at Jeffery, tweeting, "That’s some bullshit. And a lot of it. Clearly. People speaking, excuse me typing, derogatory accusations of a person’s character despite overwhelming evidence to the contrary because of a difference in opinions about a tv show is just plain wrong. And also personal gain honey."