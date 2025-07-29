12 Fox Shows Get Fall Premiere Dates, See the 2025 Full Schedule

Fox’s fall premiere dates are finally here.
The network has revealed that the newest season of Celebrity Name That Tune will kick off the fall season on Sept. 15.
The beloved Animation Domination block will also be back in full force beginning Sept. 28, led by The Simpsons. There will be a mix of game shows and scripted series, while a handful of shows will also be held off for midseason. That being said, Fox is still filled to the brim and has a number of new series to look forward to, including Celebrity Weakest Link. Keep reading to see the 12 shows premiering on Fox this fall.
Saturdays (Ongoing)
7 PM – Fox Sports Sunday
Friday, August 29
8 PM – FOX College Football Friday
Monday, September 15
8 PM – Celebrity Name That Tune (Season 6 premiere)
9 PM – Celebrity Weakest Link (Series premiere)
Tuesday, September 23
8 PM – Murder in a Small Town (Season 2 premiere)
9 PM – Doc (Season 2 premiere)
Wednesday, September 24
8 PM – The Floor (Season 4 premiere)
9 PM – 99 to Beat (Series premiere)
Thursday, September 25
8 PM – Hell’s Kitchen (Season 24 premiere)
9 PM – Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test (Season 4 premiere)
Sunday, September 28
7 PM – NFL On Fox
7:30 – The OT/FOX Animation Encores
8 PM – The Simpsons (Season 37 premiere)
8:30 PM – Universal Basic Guys (Season 2 premiere)
9 PM – Krapopolis (Season 3 premiere)
9:30 PM – Bob’s Burgers (Season 16 premiere)
Held for Midseason
American Dad!
Animal Control
Beat Shazam
Best Medicine
Don’t Forget the Lyrics
Extracted
Family Guy
Fear Factor: The Next Chapter
Going Dutch
Grimsburg
LEGO Masters
Memory of A Killer
Next Level Baker
Next Level Chef
The Faithful
The Masked Singer