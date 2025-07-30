3 Most Promising Fox Shows That Are Currently in the Works

Fox has some promising shows in the works.

While the network has ordered a few new series for the 2025-26 season, the network actually has a handful of others in the pipeline.

There are numerous dramas, comedies, and animated shows in the works, as well as some unscripted fare. It’s hard to tell how many of those will actually move forward since some were announced more than a few years ago, you never know what could happen. Even though there are also a lot in contention, these are three of the most promising shows in the works on Fox.

Archie & Pete

The Resident co-creator Amy Holden Jones was announced to be working on a new crime drama in 2023 titled Archie & Pete. It received a script-to-series commitment at Fox, according to Variety. Per the logline, in Archie & Pete, “an explosive, rule-breaking, fearless female detective with no filter enlists the help of a polite and gentle brainiac who studies the biology of evil to solve cases for the Los Angeles Violent Crimes Unit.”

There hasn’t been any other information surrounding the show, but that could mean that an announcement might be on the way.

Baywatch

It’s been over 35 years since viewers first saw hot lifeguards in slow motion on the beach, and that might soon be coming back. It was first announced in March 2024 that a Baywatch reboot was in development at Fox, a little less than a year after it was revealed a reboot was in the works but had not yet secured a platform.

As of June, Deadline reported the reboot is inching closer to an order. “We’re in advanced talks with Fox in the U.S. about the Baywatch reboot,” Fremantle’s Bob McCourt said. Fremantle distributes the lifeguard drama and is also behind the reboot. Not much else has been revealed, but that surf, sand, and sun might not be too far behind, especially now that Fox’s other lifeguard drama, Rescue: HI-Surf, is no more.

Rock Camp

Not to be confused with the Disney Channel Original Movie Camp Rock, but Rock Camp was first announced in 2023. According to Deadline, the single-camera comedy from Steve Basilone, Jeff Rowe, and David Fishof follows “a down on his luck rock star, who after a series of screw-ups, begrudgingly goes to teach at Rock Camp — a summer camp where anyone can live out their fantasy of shredding next to their favorite rockers — in order to satisfy a court mandate and save his reputation.”

As of now, no other details have been released.