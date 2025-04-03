3 Major Fox Shows in Danger of Cancellation, Report Says

Fox is making decision about the 2025-26 season, and three major shows are in danger.

The network has already renewed freshman medical drama Doc, Canadian co-production Murder in a Small Town, and animated shows Universal Basic Guys, The Simpsons, Family Guy, and Bob’s Burgers. The latter three for a whopping four seasons.

With Fox poised to make more decisions in the coming weeks, especially as more shows begin airing finales, Deadline has put out a report detailing what shows have a chance to come back and what shows don’t. Surprisingly, there are three shows that are more in danger of cancellation than the other ones, and they are pretty big.

Accused

Sony Television and Fox Entertainment’s crime anthology Accused was a hit when it premiered in 2023. Unfortunately, it was one of many shows impacted by the SAG-Aftra and WGA strikes, so its second season didn’t premiere until last fall. This made the ratings go way down.

Not only did it have a delayed second season, but it only had eight episodes, as opposed to Season 1’s 15. Season 2 ended in December, and the fact that there still isn’t any news on it is certainly troubling. Things could always turn out differently, but right now, it’s not looking too hot.

The Cleaning Lady

While Season 4 of the drama only premiered on March 24, it might not be too early already to theorize its future. Unfortunately, the new season already isn’t doing too well, and it doesn’t help that the serialized format is a challenge. Additionally, male lead Adan Canto died from cancer in January 2024, and there was some creative direction and showrunner changes last May.

It might not help that the show didn’t return until midseason, but again, it is still early, so things can change. The Cleaning Lady has been a hit on Fox in recent years, so it’s always possible. But right now, it’s towards the bottom for demo with a 0.140 rating.

The Great North

The Great North is the only animated series in pure danger. Premiering in 2021, the show was quietly renewed for its current fifth season in early January. Despite being liked internally at Fox, The Great North hasn’t been able to bring in the audience that the rest of the Animation Domination lineup has seen. Unfortunately, it is also at the bottom of Fox’s scripted ratings.

Additionally, the network can only have so many animated shows, and it’s already had to make changes to its famed Sunday block, between putting shows on hold and even switching days for others. With American Dad! also coming back, The Great North’s chances aren’t looking good.