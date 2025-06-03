3 Incredible Band Cameos on ‘The O.C.’

It’s been almost 20 years since we said goodbye to The O.C.‘s Bait Shop — and we’re still thinking about Seth Cohen missing that Death Cab for Cutie performance.

Apart from Seth Cohen, Summer Roberts, Ryan Atwood, and Marissa Cooper’s “core four” drama, The O.C. is perhaps best remembered for the strength of its soundtrack.

Not only did the Fox series, which aired from 2003 to 2007, debut songs by musicians including Beck, Beastie Boys, and U2, but its in-show club, the Bait Shop, also hosted a number of performances by real-life bands. Keep reading for a look back (right back where we started from) at three of those iconic performances.

The Killers

The Killers made their Bait Shop debut in Season 2, Episode 4 of The O.C., titled “The New Era.”

Even though their debut album Hot Fuss only having been recently released, The Killers were already on their way to becoming a household name, making their performance of “Mr. Brightside,” “Everything Will Be Alright,” and “Smile Like You Mean It” on the show a great get even at the time.

Modest Mouse

Modest Mouse had been on the indie scene for a while before their cameo on The O.C., but their Bait Shop performance came amid the band’s success with their 2004 hit “Float On.”

Performing on Season 2, Episode 7, “The Family Ties,” Modest Mouse also played “Paper Thin Walls” off of their album The Moon & Antarctica, which served to highlight Seth’s failed attempts at impressing Olivia Wilde’s Alex with a new bad boy persona.

Death Cab for Cutie

Death Cab for Cutie had more than just a brief cameo in The O.C. universe. The indie rockers were referenced numerous times as Seth’s all-time favorite band throughout the series, so it only makes sense that they booked the Bait Shop in Season 2, Episode 20, “The O.C. Confidential.”

Playing “Title and Registration,” “Movie Script Ending” and “Sound of Settling,” Death Cab has one of the most memorable cameos on The O.C. for a majorly ironic reason — Seth ended up missing their performance!