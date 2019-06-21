Mischa Barton Details ‘The O.C.’ Cast Members She’s in Touch With and Move to ‘The Hills’

Mischa Barton is still close to some of her The O.C. former co-stars.

The actress opened up about her new role on The Hills: New Beginnings, and also admitted she has spoken about the reboot with some of the cast members of the beloved teen series.

In a full-circle moment, Entertainment Tonight writes, The Hills was a spinoff of MTV‘s 2004 reality series, Laguna Beach, which was dubbed “the real O.C.”

“I’ve spoken to a couple of them,” Barton says of her former co-stars on the hit Fox show. “I talk to Peter Gallagher quite a lot and, like, you know, I talk to some of the moms, but yeah, not really. Everybody’s off doing their own shows and their own things and this has moved so fast, and we’ve been so busy, that I don’t think that’s to do with anything other than the fact that we’re all crazy busy.”

Barton teased of the new series that viewers will get to see plenty of moments from her personal life, including her dive into the world of dating.

“I mean, yes, there’s some of that going on,” she told the outlet. “You’ll have to watch to find out.”

While she wouldn’t give any specifics on the storyline, she opened up about what she’s looking for in a romantic partner.

“You know, I love men who make me laugh and are adventurous and travel a lot and are very understanding of my career and my life,” she said. “I think it’s like everyone, you want a best friend to come home to.”

The first season of the reboot will also see Barton attempting to make her comeback in the entertainment industry.

“You’ll see on the show, I’m going on auditions,” she added. “And I’m getting back out there and I’ve been doing that, developing stuff, I’m just not sure what it will be yet. But yeah, I’m definitely game for that.”

While the original series focused mostly on Lauren Conrad, her absence from the revival will move the focus to Brody Jenner and his friends, including couple Heidi Montag and Spencer Pratt. The show revealed the theme song for the revival will be a remix of Natasha Bedingfield’s “Unwritten.”

Barton previously said her involvement on the show appropriately marks a new beginning in her career.

“I do feel I’ve been through a lot, especially in the last few years,” Barton said, reflecting on the last decade. “It’s definitely starting a new chapter in my life.”

The Hills: New Beginnings premieres Monday, June 24 at 9 p.m. ET on MTV.