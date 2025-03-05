3 Classic Fox Shows That Should Be Rebooted in 2025

It always seems like there are reboots and revivals happening, no matter how long it’s been since a show was last on or how popular it was or wasn’t. That being said, there are certainly still a few classics that deserve to be rebooted, either because it deserved more episodes or it would simply be fun to see how it does in this day and age, such as The O.C. or Firefly. Take a look at some of the classic Fox shows that are definitely overdue for a reboot.

Ally McBeal

The legal dramedy created by David E. Kelley ran on Fox for five seasons, from 1997 to 2002. It centered on Calista Flockhart’s titular lawyer working in the Boston law firm Cage and Fish. Also starring an ensemble cast that included Courtney Thorne-Smith, Greg Germann, Lisa Nicole Carson, Jane Krakowski, Portia de Rossi, and Lucy Liu, among others, Ally McBeal received critical acclaim and won two Golden Globes and an Emmy.

Videos by PopCulture.com

While the series was reportedly getting a reboot at ABC, there have been no updates as of 2022. So until it’s confirmed or denied that Ally McBeal is getting a reboot, it’s safe to assume that it won’t be happening, at least not yet. Which is why it certainly needs to happen. Legal dramas are still pretty popular, between Law & Order, the Suits resurgence, and more, so there’s always room for another one. Plus, if Flockhart were to return, that would just be icing on the cake.

Firefly

Nathan Fillion,Morena Baccarin, Gina Torres and Adam Baldwin (Photo by Albert L. Ortega/WireImage)

Despite having just one season with 14 episodes in 2002, Firefly sure managed to bring in quite an audience. Starring Nathan Fillion, Gina Torres, Alan Tudyk, Morena Baccarin, Adam Baldwin, Jewel Staite, Sean Maher, Summer Glau, and Ron Glass, the space western drama was set in the year 2517 after the arrival of humans in a new star system and follows the adventures of the renegade crew of Serenity, a “Firefly-class” spaceship.

Following its cancellation, creator Joss Whedon produced the 2005 film Serenity with Universal Picture. The franchise also expanded into comics and tabletop role-playing games, but even after all these years, there is certainly still interest. It’s always hard to see a one-season series get the boot, and it’s even harder when there is such a dedicated fanbase. The show getting a reboot would be like a redemption, and it needs to happen.

The O.C.

Official promotional art for ‘The O.C.’ (Credit: Warner Bros.)

As one of the defining teen dramas of the early 2000s, The O.C. sucked people in for four seasons from 2003 to 2007. Starring Peter Gallagher, Kelly Rowan, Ben McKenzie, Mischa Barton, Adam Brody, and Rachel Bilson, to name a few, the show centered on McKenzie’s Ryan Atwood, who is taken in by the wealthy and philanthropic Sandy and Kirsten Cohen, living in Newport Beach with them and their son, Seth (Brody).

There have been talks of a potential reboot of The O.C. and the series still remains a favorite. With how different times are, it would be interesting to see just how the wealthy live now, especially with all of the technology and changing economy. Not to mention the fact that Bilson previously reprised her role of Summer Roberts for a commercial, and if more of that was in store, it would be positively perfect.