Everything old is new again, and Warner Brothers is bringing back a classic cartoon for a new movie. Warner Brothers Home Entertainment announced that they would be reviving Courage the Cowardly Dog, the subject of the beloved Cartoon Network show that ran from 1999-2002, for a crossover movie with Scooby-Doo. Straight Outta Nowhere: Scooby-Doo Meets Courage the Cowardly Dog will hit DVD and Digital on September 14 and will be a totally new adventure for this canine crew.

"The canine colleagues sniff out a strange object in the middle of Nowhere, Kansas, the backwoods hometown of Courage and his owners, Eustace and Muriel Bagge," the official synopsis read. "Soon, the mysterious discovery puts them on the trail of a giant cicada monster and her wacky winged warriors. Fred, Velma, Daphne and Shaggy know that this job is too big for a flyswatter. They’ll need the help of the doggy duo to piece together the puzzle. Can Scooby and Courage overcome their jitters and defeat the insect army before the whole world bugs out?"

The film is likely to be catnip for nostalgic millennials and Gen Xers while also bringing the beloved pooches to a new generation. "[The film] is definitely going to trigger acute nostalgia for those of us who grew up watching both Scooby-Doo and Courage shows, and it will also bring these wonderful characters to a new generation of viewers," the project's director/producer Cecilia Aranovich wrote in a statement.

"Merging the two worlds in a cohesive manner was one of the most challenging aspects of production," Aranovich continued. "But I feel we found the right balance by bringing in the design elements and the color palette from the Courage world, as well as infusing Scooby and the gang with the more over-the-top takes and reactions that are so characteristic of Courage. The movie is filled with Easter eggs from the first Courage series, and it is packed with quirky humor, offbeat characters, outlandish action scenes, and, of course, the mystery factor that is inherent in every Scooby-Doo! plot."

Classic cartoons and cicadas might possibly be the most 2021 plot of all time, so be sure to check this one out in September. Straight Outta Nowhere has a talented voice cast, including Frank Welker as Scooby-Doo/Fred Jones, Grey Griffin as Daphne Blake, Matthew Lillard as Shaggy Rogers, Kate Micucci as Velma Dinkley, Jeff Bergman as Eustice Bagge, Marty Grabstein as Courage the Cowardly Dog, and Thea White as Muriel Bagge. It will also feature three classic Scooby-Doo! episodes with purchase.