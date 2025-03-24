3 Best TV Shows Prime Video Just Added for March 2025

Amazon Prime is constantly cranking out new originals, with many of them being hardly advertised at all. (For example: have you heard of their best series, Patriot, a comedy-drama in the vein of Barry about an intelligence officer with big dreams of being a folk singer?)

With so much added to the service each month, it’s near impossible to discover what is actually worth your time. Here are three of the best series Amazon has released this month.

The Wheel of Time

Before Amazon bought the rights to the Lord of the Rings franchise, they were hard-pressed to find their own competitor to HBO’s fantasy megahit Game of Thrones and opted to adapt the Wheel of Time novels by Robert Jordan. But Amazon should’ve done their due diligence first, because the series is absolutely nothing like Game of Thrones.

The Wheel of Time series spans 15 extremely lengthy books as opposed to GoT‘s 5, the plot is mostly based on Buddhist, Hindu and Taoist mythology, it’s nowhere near as violent or steamy as GoT, and it’s pretty much intended for extreme fantasy nerds only… which is part of what makes it so good. Unlike Amazon’s LOTR series, Rings of Power, this show is perfectly content to avoid prestige TV pitfalls and instead takes a delight in immersing viewers in one of the most expansive, complicated fictional universes of all time. The fact that it’s survived to season 3 is nothing short of a miracle for genre fans.

Bosch: Legacy

A strong entry in the “shows your dad likes but are actually pretty good when you sit down and watch with him” category, private investigator Harry Bosch has been catching criminals for ten seasons now on Amazon Prime. Each season is adapted from a few of Michael Connolly’s classic series of pulp detective novels, all of which have been been put to screen plenty of other times (like The Lincoln Lawyer, which was adapted into a 2011 film starring Matthew McConaughey and a 2022 Netflix series). Murder cases abound in this procedural drama, which is coming to an end with this final season. If noir-ish whodunnits with brooding detectives are your jam, Bosch should be your next watch.

Reacher

Yet another crime procedural that is way better than it has any right to be, you’re probably already slightly familiar with Reacher. Based on the novels by Lee Child, ex-military-officer-turned-hobo-detective Jack Reacher was portrayed by Tom Cruise in two unfaithful big-screen adaptations. In comparison to the movies, this series is far less focused on dazzling stunts for Cruise and far more interested in sleazy sleuthing and brutal beat-em-ups.