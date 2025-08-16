2000s TV Mainstay Dies of Cancer: Cahit Ölmez Was 61

Cahit Ölmez, a frequent TV actor in the 2000s, has died, according to Het Laatste Nieuws. He was 61.

Ölmez, who was also known by the full name Hüseyin Cahit Ölmez, reportedly died of cancer on July 22. No further details on his passing are available as of press time.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The late actor was a regular face on international TV shows throughout the 2000s. Perhaps the most prominent role came in the cop drama Flikken, wherein he played Insp. Selattin Ateş. Other credits include Van Speijk, Wolfseinde, Baantjer and Najib en Julia.

The Flikken cast is “shocked” by the news, according to actor Mark Tijsmans.

Play video

“62 is still so young. He died far too young,” he told HLN.”He was a really great person to work with. He was quite quiet, but he had a wonderful sense of humor, and I really appreciated that.”

Andrea Croonenberghs, another Flikken cast member, also commented on Ölmez’s death, saying, “You don’t expect people in their early 60s to leave this life. … He was a warm, lovable, sweet, and beautiful man. How awful for those he leaves behind.”

According to IMDb, his final on-screen role came in the medical drama Medisch Centrum West; Ölmez played Simon El Masry in the series. HLN notes he chose not to continue his Medisch Centrum West role “due to health reasons.”

The late actor’s film roles included Kauwboy, May 6th, Krokodillen in Amsterdam, Kom niet aan mijn kinderen, Wolf and Gangsterboys.