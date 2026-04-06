Ex-‘GMA’ Host Pens Goodbye Message After Being Let Go Over the Weekend

Janai Norman is bidding Good Morning America viewers farewell after the longtime weekend co-anchor was informed that ABC would not be renewing her expired contract.

“I’d hoped that we’d have more time, and it’s been hard on me that our time was cut short,” Norman began a video message she shared on social media Friday. “I have loved my job. It has been a joy to connect with my co-workers and with viewers to help keep you informed and entertained and to create this community.”

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GOOD MORNING AMERICA’s janai norman on june 3, 2024, on ABC. (ABC/Paula Lobo)

“So it really breaks my heart that I don’t get to say goodbye,” continued the journalist, who has co-anchored the GMA weekend broadcast since 2022. “I’m so sorry that I don’t get to say goodbye. It would have been fun.”

“But I have these three young kids, and I have worked weekends their whole lives, and so now they get more of me, and that is worth everything,” she continued. “So stay tuned. I’m sorry. I feel you and thank you to every single one of you who has reached out with such kind and validating words, I have needed it, and I appreciate it.”

In the caption, Norman reiterated that she was “deeply grateful” for the support she had received since the news that she had been let go broke on Wednesday via a Status newsletter, adding, “More to come when the time is right.”

With gratitude & love.



More in time ✨ pic.twitter.com/a12C2guzso — Janai Norman (@janai) April 3, 2026

Norman started her career as an ABC intern in 2011 and was hired by ABC News in 2016 as a correspondent and anchor, working on both World News Now and America This Morning. She also hosted the weekend Pop News segment and helped launch the second hour of Saturday’s GMA edition when it debuted in 2019.

In 2022, Norman was named co-anchor of GMA‘s weekend edition, joining co-anchors Whit Johnson and Eva Pilgrim behind the desk.

Johnson was quick to wish Norman well in the comments of her Instagram video, writing, “Truly grateful for the endless memories and moments. Cheering you on through your next adventure.” Pilgrim also showed her support, leaving three green hearts as a comment.

Fellow Good Morning America journalist Robin Roberts chimed in, “Hope you’re feeling the love from everyone responding. You are a true gem and thoroughly enjoyed working with you. I treasure our friendship.”