HBO Star Reveals He’s a Dad to Nearly 2-Year-Old Son

One HBO star is secretly a dad.

Euphoria’s Dominic Fike revealed in an interview that he has an almost 2-year-old son.

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“I just don’t party like that right now,” the actor, 30, told Pigeons & Planes while reflecting on his life. “I got a son, Rocket. He’s almost two. He motivates me to be, well, stable and sober, for one, and better about that. About my debauchery and stuff. But he makes me want to write songs for people his age, and he makes me want to acquire property for him to grow up in. Also, stay close to my friends, so he has friends to grow up with.”

Photograph by Eddy Chen/HBO

“He makes me want to make sure my reputation’s okay so I can still go into school meetings, and not have to be shunned from the PTA thingy ‘cause I’m like a psycho,” he continued. Fike has been open in the past about his addiction struggles, and it seems like his son has really been the motivator for his sobriety.

Fike, who dated co-star Hunter Schafer before breaking up in 2023, didn’t share any details on Rocket’s mother, but he’s obviously doing well. Being able to keep this kind of secret, especially in the public eye, for almost two years is impressive, and it shows just how dedicated Fike is to making sure that his son grows up out of the limelight.

News of Fike’s son comes just days before Euphoria’s third season premiere, so he’s staying as busy as ever, both personally and professionally. Fike made his debut as Rue’s new friend, Elliot, in the second season of the HBO hit, and will be guest starring in the upcoming third season, premiering on Sunday. On top of acting and being a father, Fike has also turned most of his focus to his music, releasing his latest single, “Babydoll,” on Feb. 27.

Photograph by Eddy Chen/HBO

“All you can do is really ride the wave,” Fike said while looking back on his early success. “You’re not really equipped with the communication skills. I think I was barely able to make eye contact. I wasn’t equipped with the brainpower, the CPU [central processing unit], to consciously feel everything — subconsciously, I probably felt validated, and some of the impostor syndrome. It was probably just one f—ing anxiety cocktail right at the top of my chest.”

“During that time, COVID was happening,” he continued. “So, what I sort of experience now, to a degree — as far as walking around in metropolitan areas goes, and being recognized and doing s— like that, which I don’t mind, which I love — I wasn’t able to experience that on any really level.”