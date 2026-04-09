‘Bridgerton’ Season 5 Reveals New Cast Members

Bridgerton’s cast is expanding for Season 5.

The Netflix regency romance drama has added three actors for the new season.

Videos by PopCulture.com

It was recently announced that the fifth season of Bridgerton would be based on the sixth book in Julia Quinn’s novel series, When He Was Wicked, focusing on the love story between Francesca Stirling (Hannah Dodd) and Michaela Stirling (Masali Baduza), who was initially Michael in the book.

Bridgerton. (L to R) Hannah Dodd as Francesca Bridgerton, Masali Baduza as Michaela in episode 406 of Bridgerton. Cr. Liam Daniel/Netflix © 2025

Per Netflix, Season 5 of Bridgerton will center on the introverted middle Bridgerton daughter, Francesca, and take place two years after Francesca lost her beloved husband John, when she “decides to reenter the marriage mart for practical reasons. But when John’s cousin Michaela returns to London to tend to the Kilmartin estate, Fran’s complicated feelings will have her questioning whether to stick to her pragmatic intentions or pursue her inner passions.”

Tega Alexander

(Photo by Ian West/PA Images via Getty Images)

Tega Alexander will play Christopher Anderson. A Regency-era Casanova who could give the Bridgerton bachelors a run for their money. Yet behind his cheeky façade lies a current of self-doubt that threatens to unravel him. The son of Lord Anderson will make his mark on society, one way or another…

He can most recently be seen in Guy Ritchie’s MobLand on Paramount+ and Netflix’s The Sandman.

Jacqueline Boatswain

(Photo by Laura Rose/Dave Benett/Getty Images)

Jacqueline Boatswain will play Helen Stirling, Michaela’s mother and the very source of her spirit. Like any mama, she seeks to guide – and occasionally push – her daughter through London’s social season, with equal measures of vivaciousness and tough love.

She is best known for her role as Simone Lovesday in the British soap opera Hollyoaks from 2015 to 2019. She can most recently be seen in the PBS MASTERPIECE crime mystery The Marlow Murder Club, as well as the British thriller series After the Flood. Additional credits include Red Eye, Carnival Row, Bancroft, Cuckoo, Hospital People, Wolfblood, and Shameless.

Gemma Knight Jones

(Photo by Mike Marsland/WireImage)

Gemma Knight Jones will portray Lady Elizabeth Ashworth. Elizabeth is an old friend of Michaela’s who serves as her confidante and London guide. Beneath Elizabeth’s playful charm lies a grounded realist who is wise to the unspoken rules of society.

Credits include Professor T, MobLand, Andor, Going Dutch, Sunray: Fallen Soldier, Torchwood, EastEnders, and Been So Long. Jones has also had extensive theater work, appearing in productions of A Christmas Carol, Come From Away, Falsettos, The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time, The Lion King, Sister Act, Hairspray, and Been So Long.