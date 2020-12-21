'2 Broke Girls': Whitney Cummings Hints at Potential Revival for Series As a Musical

✖

More than 3 years after the show said goodbye, 2 Broke Girls co-creator Whitney Cummings is teasing the possibility of a show revival -- this time with a musical twist. The comedian shared her and co-creator Michael Patrick King's new idea with Us Weekly.

“I was actually talking to Michael [Patrick King] — we were on a hike — about a musical, like, a Broadway musical or a reboot,” the comedian told the magazine. “I hope so. I would love it so much. Warner Brothers should do it, unless they hate money.”

The new series would have a new spin on the original comedy that deals puts Caroline Channing (Beth Behrs) and Max Black's (Kat Dennings) friendship through a new set of issues, possibly putting the two main characters against each other. "I think Michael Patrick King might kill me, but one of my pitches would be that they start a business. Their cupcake business finally takes off … and then they have a money dispute. Or [fight over] is it 50/50, but I’m doing more than you and you hired that person,” Cummings said. “I would like to see their friendship get tested.”

The reason the show's co-creator believes the new project would do so well is because the original was received well and recorded much success. The series ran for 6 seasons, earning 12 Emmy nominations and 1 win, before leaving the airwaves in 2017.

“I think part of the reason it was so provocative at the time but also so beloved by young women, was that we wanted to make a show that was about two girls starting a business and not about is the guy going to text me back,” The Whitney alum said. “Every show on TV was like, ‘I need to get a makeover.’ And they’re in a spin class being like, ‘I think he likes me too much.’”

Though its unknown whether the original cast would be involved in the possible reboot, Behrs talked to Popculture.com about her feelings on the original show's ending and the possibility of working with her former co-star Dennings again on a future project.

"I think we told our story in the best possible way during the time it was on the air," Behrs said. "I like the 'mystery' of us all using our imaginations to decide where Max and Caroline are now."