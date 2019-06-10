Beth Behrs Weighs in on ‘2 Broke Girls’ Cancelation, Working With Kat Dennings Again

It’s been two years since 2 Broke Girls ended and fans can’t help but beg the question: Could there be a possible reboot?

In an exclusive interview with PopCulture.com, leading star Beth Behrs weighed in with her thoughts on what she thinks about the idea.

“I think we told our story in the best possible way during the time it was on the air,” Behrs admits. “I like the ‘mystery’ of us all using our imaginations to decide where Max and Caroline are now.”

Berhs also said she hopes that to collaborate with her former co-star, Kat Dennings, on future projects, saying, “I hope so! That’d be amazing.”

The 33-year-old actress is keeping busy these days with the Season 2 renewal of the CBS hit comedy series The Neighborhood, and starring in an upcoming female action comedy TWIN BLADES alongside Ma Li.

“I could not be happier,” Behrs said expressing her excitement regarding the series renewal. “It’s truly the best job with the best people. I’m so incredibly lucky.

“I love our show with all my heart and trust implicitly our showrunner Jim Reynolds and Cedric the Entertainer to write from a place of love and compassion, that brings people together,” she added when asked about the content of the show.

The cast and crew begin shooting Season 2 in July, but until then, she’s keeping busy in Hong Kong filming TWIN BLADES.

“The story centers around two alpha females,” Behrs said. “I love my character. I play Zoe, an American tech entrepreneur who relocates her company to China. Maylin [Ma] is a local female bodyguard who is hired to protect her. When Zoe’s life is threatened, the odd couple must put aside differences and join forces to survive.”

Not only is she keeping busy with acting, but she’s also partnering with ZYRTEC — because, like a lot of us, she too is a seasonal allergy sufferer.

“I spend a lot of time outdoors and I love entertaining in my backyard,” she said. “But, I’ve also spent a lot of time pushing through things I love, or even avoiding them altogether, because of my spring allergies. There are so many people who do the same thing. In fact, a recent survey found more than half of allergy sufferers said they canceled plans in the last month alone, specifically because of their symptoms.”

“Eventually, I realized I shouldn’t have to cancel my plans because of itchy, watery eyes,” she continued. “So I teamed up with ZYRTEC to share my tips to help people enjoy their favorite al fresco moments this spring.”

A few tips she gives people who are in the same boat is: Dine Al Fresco, avoid peak times between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m., check the weather and pollen count, keep allergy essentials handy, like, lotion-treated tissues, waterproof mascara, cleansing wipes and of course ZYRTEC. A few fashion tips she also recommends is wearing a hat and sunglasses to keep the pollen out of your hair and eyes, along with light-weight long sleeves and pants to keep it off your skin as well.

Most of all, Berhs says, “Don’t let your seasonal allergies keep you from enjoying these moments [outside]! Find an allergy medication that works for you. I take ZYRTEC because it gives me consistent relief, so I don’t have to miss out on the things I enjoy.”

“It’s the perfect time to put down the technology, enjoy outdoor entertaining and focus on my favorite people — not pollen.”