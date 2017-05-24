2 Broke Girls Star Beth Behrs Tweets A Classic Scene We Can’t Forget

Beth Behrs, one of the stars of the now-cancelled sitcom 2 Broke Girls, reminded fans of a hilarious scene from the show’s second season in a recent tweet.

In the scene, Behrs is seen chugging a beer and twerking all over an Amish suitor in a comedic club scene taken from the episode “And the Three Boys With Wood.” She dances on the guy, and he faints.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Call the paramedics. I danced an Amish boy to death!” Behrs (in character as Caroline Channing) exclaims in the clip.

Behrs captioned the tweet “I love a good twerkout” and added the hashtags #neverforget and #TBT (Throwback Thursday).

Behrs appeared as one of the “broke girls” in all six seasons of the beloved sitcom. Her character is rich socialite who is forced to work at a diner after her family loses all its money.

Up Next: 5 Biggest TV Cancellation Surprises Of 2017

Fan reactions to the clip were overwhelmingly positive, with most either complimenting the actress’ twerking skills, admiring the throwback episode or letting her know they want another season of 2 Broke Girls.

@BethBehrs This is one of my favorite episodes. So funny. — Brandon B. 🏳️‍🌈 (@excuseyou77) May 19, 2017

@BethBehrs so sad it’s over 🙁 i wanted to see max’s wedding and caroline possibly getting back together wt candy andy 😹😿 — renae (@MlLLERS) May 19, 2017

More: ‘2 Broke Girls’ Star Beth Behrs ‘Drops Mic’ In Tweet About Show Being Cancelled

A CBS executive recently revealed why the sitcom, which started in 2011, was cancelled. The network’s head of scheduling Kelly Kahl attributed the cancellation to CBS preparing for its promising new shows.

“2 Broke Girls was a really good show for us for a very long time,” Kahl said. “Our comedy development this year was very good and whenever your comedy development is really good, it puts a lot of pressure on some of your older shows. We felt creatively it was time and we had to create some space on the schedule to get some new product on.”

[h/t Twitter: @bethbehrs]