’13 Reasons Why’ Not Ditching Hannah For Season 2

When Netflix‘s new hit series 13 Reasons Why ended, viewers were left with a lot of questions. Not the least of which was whether or not the show could go on without the main character, Hannah.

After a new interview with Showrunner Brian Yorkey, it was revealed that there’s still more Hannah to be seen even though the show pretty much tapped out their source material from the young adult novel in season one.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Yorkey said, “What I can tell you is that certainly one question I get a lot is, ‘How can there be a Season 2 when the story’s over?’ My response is, ‘What story is over?’”

He continued, “‘Well, Hannah’s story is over.’ Well, Hannah told her version of events, but there are at least 12 kids who have another version of those events that we actually haven’t really heard from yet. So I think there’s quite a bit more of Hannah’s story to tell.”

Up Next: ’13 Reasons Why’ Actor Tom Everett Scott Speaks Out About The Controversial Show

So fans can rest assured that, while the next season(s) will shift the focus of the story to the other characters, Hannah’s presence will still be felt.

Katherine Langford, who plays Hannah on the show, also spoke about her role in the upcoming season, saying, “We’re going to see Hannah in flashbacks. We’re going to see parts of Hannah’s life that we didn’t in Season 1. We haven’t really gone into that much detail but I know that we’re going to continue that dialogue and keep developing the story.”

In a previous interview, Yorkey admitted that Hannah’s narration, which was a staple of the first season of 13 Reasons Why, will not play a part in the new season.

Yorkey explained, “And there’s voiceover in every episode, but the voiceover is no longer Hannah. The voiceover and the stories that are being told bring us into the past and back to the present much in the way that Hannah’s voiceover did in season 1. So there will still be that weaving of time frames and seeing them unfold and how they impact each other as they go.”

So while her role in the show will be altered significantly, fans of the show can rest assured that Hannah will still be an integral part of 13 Reasons Why for the foreseeable future.

More: New Details Surface For ’13 Reasons Why’ Season 2

Photo Credit: Uproxx, Netflix