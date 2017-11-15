10 of the Best Catchphrases in TV History

TV is more than just a temporary escape from reality — it’s a treasure trove of language spoken by some of our favorite characters, and sometimes it gives us catchphrases that we just can’t stop saying.

As audience members, we’ve come to pepper our conversations with little nuggets from our favorite shows. Some of these phrases have become such an inextricable part of our vocabulary that we don’t even realize we’re using them. From reality TV, drama series, sitcoms and more, TV has given viewers one liners that have stuck in our brains even after we click the power button on the remote and the screen fades to black.

Keep scrolling to see some of the best catchphrases ever uttered on TV.

“Marcia, Marcia, Marcia!” – ‘The Brady Bunch’

Middle child Jan Brady probably didn’t realize how iconic her words would become when she slighted her older sister.

“The Tribe Has Spoken” – ‘Survivor’

Being that Survivor is in its 35th season and the phrase has been said hundreds, if not thousands, of times by host Jeff Probst, it’d be a sin if “the tribe has spoken” didn’t make this list. The line has become so well known that people commonly use it whenever they come to a decision about, well, just about anything.

“That’s What She Said” – ‘The Office’

Michael Scott, played by Steve Carell, made his mark on the world, and the English language, when he uttered four words: “That’s what she said.” Years later, the phrase is still being uttered in everyday conversations.

“How You Doin’?” – ‘Friends’

Even if you’ve never seen an episode of Friends, it’s likely that you know of Joey’s most famous pickup line, which became synonymous with both the character and with the show, and perhaps Joey.

“D’oh!” – ‘The Simpsons’

It’s not possible to make a list of the best catchphrases in TV history without including Homer Simpson’s “D’oh!” It’s become so popular that it appears in the Oxford English Dictionary and 20th Century Fox even trademarked the phrase.

“Bazinga!” – ‘The Big Bang Theory’

Bazinga! It’s a phrase completely synonymous with Sheldon on The Big Bang Theory, and it’s one that people everywhere now use when they’ve pulled one over on their friends.

“You got it, dude!” – ‘Full House’

How could someone not love this phrase when it was spoken by little Michelle Tanner on Full House and always accompanied by a thumbs up?

“Whatchu talkin’ ‘bout, Willis?” – ‘Different Strokes’

This one’s been around since the ’70s when Arnold Jackson coined his trademark line on Different Strokes.

“Will you accept this rose?” – ‘The Bachelor’/’The Bachelorette’

Another famous line from reality TV, “will you accept this rose” has been said so many times by host Chris Harrison that it’s impossible to count.

“Winter is coming.” – ‘Game of Thrones’

Even though Game of Thrones is relatively new when it comes to the full scope TV, the iconic line has cemented its place as one of the best catchphrases. It’s so popular that even a series a memes were spawned from it.