Last week was the season finale for the Discovery Channel’s hilarious reality show, Alaskan Bush People, and we’re still sad it’s all over.

Due to the fact that the show’s beloved matriarch Ami is dealing with (and hopefully beating) Stage IV lung cancer, the future of the series remains up in the air. While we’re all pulling for her to make a complete recovery (and fully understand why they are taking an indefinite hiatus), we’d be lying if we said we weren’t sad about many more hilarious tree-climbin’ moments which is why PopCulture.com decided to list the 10 Best Alaskan Bush People Family Members!

From Rain to Noah to Bam Bam to Snowbird, it’s almost impossible to list our favorites as they all bring some form of genuine entertainment to the show, but as you can see from our No. 2 spot, sometimes a member of the family doesn’t have to actually be a person at all because it’s “The Integrity,” everyone’s favorite family boat, and also the only non-living thing to appear on this list, but nonetheless just as important.

Throughout the series, “The Integrity” has been the Brown family’s only real form of transportation. At one point, the family almost sold the vessel to another Alaskan Bush family, however they ended up not doing so because the boat is very much a member of the Brown family.

Who’s your favorite member of the Brown clan? Let us know in the comments and make sure you watch the video above to see where they landed on the list!

Photo Credit: Discovery