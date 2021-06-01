'SpongeBob SquarePants' Spinoff Trailer Shows First Look at 'The Patrick Star Show'

✖

The debut of the next Spongebob Squarepants spin-off is only a few weeks away. On Monday, Nickelodeon released the first teaser for The Patrick Star Show, a new series featuring Spongebob's childlike best friend. In the new series, Patrick gets some new friends and, for some inexplicable reason, a shirt. Like Kamp Koral: Spongebob's Under Years, this new series is a prequel.

The Patrick Star Show will debut in July and include 13 episodes for its first season. Bill Fagerbakke is back to voice the pink starfish, whose wild actions make like a headache for the rest of the Star family. The series is set in the days before Patrick moved to his own rock next to Squidward's home. Patrick hosts his own imaginative variety show for his neighbors from his bedroom in the show.

👀 👀 👀 👀 👀 👀 👀 👀 👀 The Patrick Star Show coming this JULY to @Nickelodeon pic.twitter.com/7flZsJLu4V — SpongeBob (@SpongeBob) May 31, 2021

Although this is a prequel, many familiar SpongeBob Squarepants characters popped up in the trailer and will show up in the series. Tom Kenney will be bak as SpongeBob, Rodger Bumpass will voice Squidward Tentacles again. Carolyn Lawrence voices Sandy Cheeks, Clancy Brown is Mr. Krams and Mr. Lawrence is Plankton. Tom Wilson joined the show as Cecil Star, Patrick's father notes Variety. Cree Summer voices Patrick's mom Bunny, while Jill Talley plays his younger sister Squidina. Dana Snyder voices both of Patrick's grandparents.

Patrick's parents were completely redesigned from their SpongeBob Squarepants appearances for the new series. Patrick is also depicted with a shirt that has the same pattern as the shorts he wears on SpongeBob. Perhaps there will be an episode explaining why Patrick decided to no longer wear a shirt by the time he moved out of his parents' house.

SpongeBob Squarepants veterans Marc Ceccarelli, Vincent Waller, and Jennie Monica are executive producers on The Patrick Star Show. Claudia Spinelli, SVP of animation development at Nickelodeon, developed the series. The SpongeBob characters were created by the late Stephen Hillenburg.

Despite the enormous success of SpongeBob, Hillenburg held off on developing spin-offs for years. Months after Hillenburg's death, Nickelodeon announced plans to develop the first spinoffs. Kamp Koral, a prequel series made using CGI animation, was released on March 4 on Paramount+, the same day The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run was released on the platform. Nickelodeon also began airing Kamp Koral in April.