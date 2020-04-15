'The Masked Singer' Fans Aren't Pleased No One Will Be Unmasked Tonight

The Masked Singer switched things up for its latest episode. Instead of eliminating one of the remaining masked singers in the competition, the show aired a special sing-along episode. In the episode, performances from the remaining seven competitors — Turtle, Frog, Astronaut, Kitty, Banana, Night Angel, and Rhino — were shown along with the lyrics posted onscreen so that viewers could sing along with the tracks. They also included some brand-new clues about the remaining competitors so fans can still try to figure out their identities. Naturally, since The Masked Singer enjoys an incredibly large fanbase, viewers had plenty to say about this new sing-along episode.

The Masked Singer's sing-along episode comes a week after the show saw yet another competitor eliminated from the competition. On April 8, the Kangaroo was ultimately eliminated and revealed to have been Kylie Jenner's former BFF Jordyn Woods. After she was eliminated from the FOX series, Woods spoke with Entertainment Tonight, where she addressed the possibility of releasing some music in the future. According to the former reality star, she plans on heading into the studio as soon as she is able to.

"I have not been able to get to the studio. But as soon as everything clears up and we can leave again and I can get to the studio, that is as soon as you guys will get [an album]," she told ET. "Hopefully before the end of 2020. And I'm talking, like, as soon as possible." While Woods may not be in the competition anymore, she's certainly still all about the music. Of course, fans of The Masked Singer were just as passionate about the music in this new sing-along format. But, they weren't necessarily pleased to find out that no one was going to be unmasked at the end of the episode.