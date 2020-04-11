'The Masked Singer': How to Stream Every Episode During Quarantine

✖

Considering that Americans across the country are currently quarantining amidst the coronavirus pandemic, you're definitely going to need some suggestions on how to pass the time. Like many others are doing, you can always turn to the tried and true method of binge-watching during this time. And one of the things you can catch up on is everyone's favorite, mysterious singing competition, The Masked Singer. So, how can you stream every episode of the FOX series?

If you want to catch up on three seasons worth of The Masked Singer, there's a very straightforward way you can do so. All one needs to do in order to stream every episode of The Masked Singer is to turn to Hulu. The streaming service currently features all three seasons of the series, including the most recent episodes that have aired on FOX. Since this is the case, you can always catch up on Season 3 of The Masked Singer in order to stay completely up to date on the show. The most recent episode of the series aired on Wednesday and featured the elimination of the Kangaroo.

Upon their elimination, the judges — Nicole Scherzinger, Ken Jeong, Jenny McCarthy and Robin Thicke — all gave their guesses as to who was behind the Kangaroo mask. Ultimately, it was revealed that the singer's identity was Jordyn Woods, Kylie Jenner's former BFF and a former star on Keeping Up With the Kardashians. After she appeared on the show, Woods spoke with Entertainment Weekly where she addressed the possibility of pursuing a music career following her successful time on The Masked Singer. While she didn't directly share whether or not she'll be releasing any songs, she did note that she's been honing her singing skills recently with the help of a vocal coach (who also happens to work on the FOX series).

"Even after I got kicked off the show, the judges were saying the same thing. 'This is going to be life-changing for you. I hope you're ready and I hope you keep making music or you start making music,'" she said, when asked whether she could potentially release a debut album sometime in the future. "I don't know what to expect. I think life's about not having expectations, but I think that this just shows a whole different side of me that people didn't even know existed. And that's a cool part of me being on the show, because the world is finding out something new."