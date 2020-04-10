'Grey's Anatomy' Season 16 Finale's Twist Ending Left Fans and One Major Character Reeling

By Christian Long

Along with the uplifting stories that transpired during Thursday night's Grey's Anatomy episode, "Put on a Happy Face," there was one twist that spells trouble for certain characters in the future. While Dr. Richard Webber (James Pickens, Jr.) had a successful surgery and Amelia (Caterina Scorsone) finally gave birth to her baby, there was one big twist at the end. Warning: spoilers for Grey's Anatomy's Season 16 finale to follow.

The thread in question involved a voicemail to Owen (Kevin McKidd) that he wasn't meant to hear. Specifically, a call that confirmed that Teddy (Kim Raver) was having an affair. Despite the fact that the two of them are set to be married. While the message, which revealed her relationship with Tom (Greg Germann), wasn't intentionally sent, it nonetheless revealed the awkward truth. Which will obviously factor into Season 17, whenever the show is able to resume production.

Instead of confronting Teddy, Owen instead decides to postpone the wedding while saying that he was called into surgery. However, in the closing seconds, Teddy arrives to find all their decorations being dismantled. Naturally, the show's fans were quick to weigh in with their opinion on Twitter.

Grey's Anatomy originally halted production back in mid-March to help slow the spread of coronavirus, which was announced in a memo to the show's cast and crew. 

"We are going home now for at least two weeks and waiting to see how the coronavirus situation evolves," the memo read, in part. "This decision was made to ensure the health and safety of the whole cast and crew and the safety of our loved ones outside of work." 

By March 28, the long-running medical drama opted to postpone production indefinitely, meaning "Put on a Happy Face would serve as a de-facto season finale. 

Despite the change in plans, showrunner Krista Vernoff promised that the episode would prove to be a satisfying finale for fans. 

On April 9, she told Variety that "it was just dumb luck" that everything ended up working out as well as it did. "We wrote this episode and I said to the writers, 'You guys, this is like a season finale. Where were we going to go from here?' And so we got lucky." 

While ABC hasn't given a timetable for Season 17 at the moment, you can stream the other 16 seasons of Grey's Anatomy on Hulu. 

