'Grey's Anatomy' Season 16 Finale's Twist Ending Left Fans and One Major Character Reeling

Along with the uplifting stories that transpired during Thursday night's Grey's Anatomy episode, "Put on a Happy Face," there was one twist that spells trouble for certain characters in the future. While Dr. Richard Webber (James Pickens, Jr.) had a successful surgery and Amelia (Caterina Scorsone) finally gave birth to her baby, there was one big twist at the end. Warning: spoilers for Grey's Anatomy's Season 16 finale to follow.

The thread in question involved a voicemail to Owen (Kevin McKidd) that he wasn't meant to hear. Specifically, a call that confirmed that Teddy (Kim Raver) was having an affair. Despite the fact that the two of them are set to be married. While the message, which revealed her relationship with Tom (Greg Germann), wasn't intentionally sent, it nonetheless revealed the awkward truth. Which will obviously factor into Season 17, whenever the show is able to resume production.

Instead of confronting Teddy, Owen instead decides to postpone the wedding while saying that he was called into surgery. However, in the closing seconds, Teddy arrives to find all their decorations being dismantled. Naturally, the show's fans were quick to weigh in with their opinion on Twitter.