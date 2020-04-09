Tony Greer: Robin Roberts Pays Tribute to Late 'GMA' Camera Operator Who Died From Coronavirus Complications

✖

Robin Roberts paid an emotional tribute to Good Morning America camera operator Tony Greer after he died from complications due to the coronavirus. On Wednesday, the GMA co-anchor, alongside Michael Strahan and George Stephanopoulos, announced to viewers that the "talented" studio camera operator had died, taking a moment to mourn his loss live on-air.

Tony Greer, a beloved member of our GMA family, passed away after testing positive for COVID-19. He will be dearly missed and our thoughts and prayers are with his family. pic.twitter.com/d5qMGw88Yr — Good Morning America (@GMA) April 8, 2020

"It's a very sad day for our GMA family," Roberts began. "We know coronavirus has affected so many of you and it has claimed one of our family members too. Our talented studio camera operator, Tony Greer has passed away from complications due to the coronavirus. He was such a bright light working at our studio for more than six years. You could just feel Tony’s beautiful spirit, you could feel it from a mile away. We loved Tony."

As images of Greer played on screen, showing him in the New York City studio as well as with his family, Roberts reflected on the type of person Greer was and how deeply he will be missed.

"We loved every single moment we were blessed to spend and share with Tony," Roberts, holding back tears, said. "We love Tony and there's so many things they loved. He loved his family. His beloved mother Fannie, his sister Janet. His brother Kevin. He loved taking his nieces, nephews, any relative who came to visit him, he'd take them out and show them the city. He loved his longtime girlfriend Robin. We're thinking of her. She lives in his hometown of Chicago. They loved traveling the world together and traveled extensively."

"Our condolences to his family in Chicago, his mother Fannie. We've got to say this to you, ma'am, your son was a good man," she concluded. "He was kind, he was thoughtful. He was always a gentleman and, George, you know as a parent, you can't ask for much more than that."

In his own tribute, Straham remembered Greer as "a total pro, and someone that was a joy to see everyday." He recalled how Greer's morning greetings, saying that there was "always a good morning, always a smile… He will be missed here in our studio."

Stephanopoulos, meanwhile, remembered Greer for his "lovely spirit," saying that he and the camera operator "shared the early shift in the breakfast room and he was a constant gentleman, such a lovely man."