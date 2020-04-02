David Blaine Has Fans Freaking out Over 'The Magic Way' Special

Wednesday night, David Blaine aired one-hour special to show off his illusions. David Blaine: The Magic Way, also featured an impressive slate of guest stars for him to wow, including prestigious power couples like Emily Blunt and John Krasinski, Tom Brady and Gisele and Breaking Bad's Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul.

It also introduced the world to his 9-year-old daughter, Dessa, who he had with his ex, Alizée Guinochet. In an interview with USA Today ahead of the special, Blaine admitted that "I've been very private about everything with her, but during this time and with what’s going on, I felt like this is an appropriate time to show family and my daughter. And just give a little kind of insight to something I would normally not put on TV. Usually, in my shows, I'm acting kind of, like, magician-y or whatever," he added. "This is the first time that I'm not."

Blaine went on to admit that his daughter is "so much better" at magic than he is, but while she hasn't committed to following in her father's footsteps, she does have an eye for wild stunts, despite his advice against doing "crazy things like papa."

Based on the reactions from viewers, it seems that both of them brought their A-game.