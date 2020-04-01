'Sons of Anarchy' Fans Sound off After Kurt Sutter Reveals 'First Nine' Prequel Odds 'Not Looking Great'

Fans of Sons of Anarchy were dealt some bad news from Kurt Sutter himself this week. The former showrunner has been using social media during his self-isolation to field questions from fans, and unsurprisingly a number of them are tied to the FX biker drama.

On Tuesday, one of those fans asked about the chances of seeing his proposed SoA prequel, The First Nine. The series would focus on John Teller, the father of Jax (Charlie Hunnam) and the other founding members of the motorcycle club. Despite having discussed the show for a number of years, he conceded that it's unlikely to happen. "At this time, the prospects are not looking great," he wrote. "I don't own the Sons of Anarchy IP, Fox/Disney does. But I never say never."

Given that Disney is now the owner of the show and its characters, who fired Sutter from the SoA spinoff Mayans M.C. in October, it seems increasingly unlikely. It goes without saying that fans who'd been hoping that the show would eventually get made were disappointed. Of course, they took to Twitter to share their feelings.