Jimmy Fallon, Jimmy Kimmel and More Late-Night Hosts Do Monologues From Their Home Quarantines

The coronavirus pandemic initially led many late-night shows to stop filming with an audience, and several have now stopped filming altogether, opting to air reruns. However, that hasn't stopped their hosts from thinking of creative new ways to film their nightly monologues from their own homes. Late-night hosts Jimmy Kimmel, Stephen Colbert, Jimmy Fallon and Conan O'Brien all came up with alternative options for their show openers on Tuesday, from filming in St. Patrick's Day-themed apparel to delivering their monologues from the bathtub. Scroll through to see Tuesday night's best social distancing-inspired openers.

'Jimmy Kimmel Live' Kimmel's "minilogue" began with a series of pictures drawn by his 5-year-old daughter Jane, who also sang the show's theme song for the night. Kimmel and wife Molly McNearney also share 2-year-old son Billy, and Kimmel began his video by revealing that he was hiding in his office from his kids. "You know, you learn a lot about your family when you're isolated at home," he said. "For instance, I learned that I have two young children, which was really something to find out. Thank god for television. My blood type right now, is Disney positive — or Disney+, whatever they call it. We've watched Frozen 2 more times than the animators who drew it have watched Frozen 2... We've run out of snacks. We've run out of crafts to do. We made macaroni necklaces yesterday. Today I ate them for lunch. That's how bad it's getting."

'The Late Show with Stephen Colbert' Colbert chose perhaps the most relaxing option for his monologue, delivering his from the bathtub for what he dubbed his "Special 'Social Distancing' Edition Of The Late Show, or as he called it, "The Lather Show." "It is a freaky, freaky time, I'll give you that," the host told viewers from the tub while dressed in his signature suit. "I'm sure a lot of you are worried. But if you're watching this from home right now, know that you're doing the right thing."



"I'm at home," he continued. "Every member of my staff is home because we have to slow the spread of this virus. Epidemiologists call this flattening the curve. But, based on my current level of inactivity and stress baking, I definitely will not be flattening my curves."

'Conan' O'Brien shared a special St. Patrick's Day hand-washing tutorial from his kitchen, singing "Danny Boy" as a pair of gloved hands poured Lucky Charms cereal and Jameson onto O'Brien's hands as the host washed up in the kitchen sink, dressed in an all-green ensemble. "You know what?" he said at the end of the clip. "It's too stupid. It's just too stupid. My apologies. Happy St. Patrick's Day. Be safe. Too stupid."

'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon' Fallon celebrated St. Patrick's Day with a song he had written, strumming the guitar from his home with his wife, Nancy Juvonen, behind the camera. Fallon's dog Gary and daughter Frances also made appearances before the host's monologue, which included reflections on homeschooling his kids, a drawing from his daughter Winnie, some Guinness and Irish soda bread and ended with his performance. "Well, it's St. Patrick's Day, I'm quarantined. I'm in me house alone," he sang. "No one to drink a Guinness with unless it's through me phone. So kiss me, I'm Irish, but stay six feet away. ‘Cause no one wants to get a virus on St. Paddy's Day."