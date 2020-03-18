‘The Conners’ Fans Thrilled With Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne’s Arrivals
The Conners had a ton of star power in its March 17th episode. As previously reported, Ozzy Osbourne and Sharon Osbourne guest-starred on the episode. Their appearance on the show marked a mini reunion of The Talk, as Conners star Sara Gilbert and Sharon have appeared on the CBS talk show. Considering just how major the Osbournes' guest-starring turn on The Conners was, it's no surprise to see that fans of the show have taken to social media to share their excitement over the latest episode.
TV Line originally reported that the famous couple would be making an appearance on the ABC comedy show on Thursday. At the time, they posted a photo of the Osbournes appearing in the recently revived Lunch Box. The news of their appearance comes about a couple of months after Ozzy revealed to fans that he had been diagnosed with Parkinson's.
"It's been a pretty incredible, interesting career. People have written me off time and time again, but I kept coming back and I'm going to come back from this," Ozzy told the Los Angeles Times in February, noting that he's been dealing with the condition since 2003. "When? I don't know. I don't want to go back out there until I'm ready." Considering his health journey, fans were more than stoked to see him, and Sharon, back in action again on The Conners recently.
Very Cool
Lol this was cool 😂#theconners pic.twitter.com/irmgfXTXWN— Kyle (@KyleKylewhite) March 18, 2020
One fan posted a screengrab from the Osbournes' turn on The Conners. They captioned the shot by writing that it was pretty "cool" to see their comedic side.
Nothing But Love
@TheConnersABC #theconners LOVE YOU OZZIE & SHARON !!!💖💓💖💓💖💓💖💓💖 https://t.co/6EyGIYzRRd— Nilou Achtland, your Bitch Goddess (@NilouAchtland) March 18, 2020
Clearly, many fans were thrilled to see The Conners' latest guest stars, the Prince and Princess of Darkness themselves.
So Glad To See them
I've been so worried about Ozzy so I was screaming when I saw him on #TheConners #Ozzy— Bobbie Jo (@BobbieNotJo) March 18, 2020
Ozzy's fans have been concerned about his health ever since he opened up about his Parkinson's diagnosis earlier this year. So, for many of them, it was great to see the rocker in action on the latest episode of The Conners.
Loving The Episode
I’m excited seeing Ozzy and Sharon. I’m enjoying watching tonight’s episode! #TheConners— Myles-Spike Webby (@1986Webber) March 18, 2020
Viewers couldn't have been more excited to see Ozzy and Sharon cracking jokes at the Lunch Box. And, naturally, fans have nothing but great things to say about the episode.
Ozzy & Sharon Brought The Jokes
#TheConnors— D'Jean..silent D (@SighRN) March 18, 2020
Sharon: We're only looking for 1 other person.
Ozzy: But we'll take 2...what about the boy? ..looking at Darlene.
Darlene: The boy is flattered😆😂...but No!@TheConnors
During the episode, Ozzy and Sharon propositioned Jackie (Laurie Metcalf) to be in a throuple (3 person couple) with them. They also jokingly asked Darlene (Gilbert) the same question, and laughter, of course, ensued.
Laughs All Around
That was a fun cameo at the end of The Connors by Ozzy Osbourne and Sharon Osbourne— Jamie Ann Morgan (@jamiemorgan5984) March 18, 2020
Thank you for the laugh.
Unsurprisingly, Ozzy and Sharon's guest appearance on The Conners totally brought the laughs. As one fan put it, their time on the ABC series was definitely a lot of fun.
It Was A True Delight
Ohh Sharon and Ozzy.. I love you sooo much!! Wish you had a bigger part on Conners!! Loved it!!— Tami Hanlon (@tami_hanlon) March 18, 2020
Some fans loved the Osbournes' appearance so much that they wished that their guest-starring roles were an even bigger part of the episode. Seeing as though they nailed their roles, The Conners may just want to bring the twosome back once again — it's what the fans would want, after all.