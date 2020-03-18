‘The Conners’ Fans Thrilled With Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne’s Arrivals

The Conners had a ton of star power in its March 17th episode. As previously reported, Ozzy Osbourne and Sharon Osbourne guest-starred on the episode. Their appearance on the show marked a mini reunion of The Talk, as Conners star Sara Gilbert and Sharon have appeared on the CBS talk show. Considering just how major the Osbournes' guest-starring turn on The Conners was, it's no surprise to see that fans of the show have taken to social media to share their excitement over the latest episode.

TV Line originally reported that the famous couple would be making an appearance on the ABC comedy show on Thursday. At the time, they posted a photo of the Osbournes appearing in the recently revived Lunch Box. The news of their appearance comes about a couple of months after Ozzy revealed to fans that he had been diagnosed with Parkinson's.

"It's been a pretty incredible, interesting career. People have written me off time and time again, but I kept coming back and I'm going to come back from this," Ozzy told the Los Angeles Times in February, noting that he's been dealing with the condition since 2003. "When? I don't know. I don't want to go back out there until I'm ready." Considering his health journey, fans were more than stoked to see him, and Sharon, back in action again on The Conners recently.