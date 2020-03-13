'NCIS' Production Reportedly Postponed Amid Coronavirus Concern and Fans Have Words

It was reported on Thursday that all three NCIS shows have had their production postponed over concerns about coronavirus. NCIS, NCIS: Los Angeles and NCIS: New Orleans have all apparently pulling the plug for two weeks when the production will then reassess the situation. CBS, Paramount Television Studios and Showtime all issued a statement to The Hollywood Reporter indicating numerous delays in their calendar, though no specific shows were mentioned.

However, sources have told the outlet that the NCIS shows have been put on pause with only a few episodes left to film in their respective seasons. NCIS is now in the middle of its Season 17, and expected to return March 24. NCIS: Los Angeles is now at Season 11 and slated to return March 22, while NCIS: New Orleans is in the middle of Season 6, and will be back March 15.

The news comes as a number of networks and studios are putting an abrupt halt on all productions, including Disney, Netflix and Apple TV+. While it's still unconfirmed if the NCIS trio will definitely be impacted by coronavirus precautions, the fans didn't hesitate to respond to the news.