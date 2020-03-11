Elisabeth Hasselbeck Is Back on 'The View' and Fans Have Thoughts

After seven years, former The View co-host Elisabeth Hasselbeck returned to the ABC daytime talk show during the Wednesday, March 11 episode. Hasselbeck returned to her seat at the co-hosting table alongside Whoopi Goldberg, Joy Behar, Sunny Hostin, and Meghan McCain after having left the series back in 2013 following her 10-year tenure on the show. Welcome back, @ehasselbeck! 🙌 We're thrilled to welcome her back today as guest co-host! pic.twitter.com/FPabKSjy7m — The View (@TheView) March 11, 2020 Hasselbeck, who was dubbed as the "OG of the conservative seat," was announced to be returning last week. Her return follows the return of former co-host Sara Haines, who filled in for Hostin, whose paternal grandmother recently passed away. Keep scrolling to see how fans are reacting to Hasselbeck's return to the co-host's table.

"Oh my gosh it's ten minutes into the view and I want to hit my head against the wall listening to Elisabeth Hasselbeck," wrote one viewer. Yup @ehasselbeck, is still annoying and yes she is still very clueless. 🙄🙄🙄 #TheView pic.twitter.com/9YEXcEpwUx — 🇨🇦 Roxie 🍁 #LeafsForever 💙 #FuckCancer 💔 (@Canadian_mom73) March 11, 2020 "Bring Elisabeth back," added another fan. "I don't agree with her views but she handles her own [The View]."

"Oy, Elisabeth Hasselbeck is co-hosting [The View] today & I think she might be the only person in the world that makes MM seem less conservative," shared one person, referencing McCain. "EH thinks we have had 'strong leadership' during the Coronavirus & we should pray & love each other......" I love the way @sunny is looking at Elisabeth!

#theview pic.twitter.com/i8qwyX4hJY — bamajunky (@bamajunky) March 11, 2020 "Welcome back Elisabeth Hasselbeck 2 [The View]," wrote another person.

"Get Elisabeth Hasselbeck off the show," wrote one viewer, clearly not appreciating Hasselbeck's brief return. "No one ever liked her. Why bring her back?" pic.twitter.com/eSBIX3HL1g — cityboytogo61 (@cityboytogo611) March 11, 2020 "Rather have Elisabeth who can hold her own than have Meghan," shared somebody else.

"I don't remember Elisabeth being THIS bad in the past," said another viewer. "I may not agree with a lot of what she says, but I'm definitely appreciating Meghan more after today." That was a lukewarm response. The audience don’t care about Elisabeth cohosting today. #TheView pic.twitter.com/7DHCd2gOYz — Audrey Brooks (@Mickey1Fan) March 11, 2020 "I don't think Elizabeth is aware of what is really taking place which is understandable due to the devastating tornadoes in Tennessee," commented another.

"Since they brought back hasselbeck they might as well bring back Rosie," proposed somebody else. "At least there would be a balance. I'm wearing out my Mute button this morning." pic.twitter.com/LakHxNviRW — James Frew (@Jamesrfrew) March 11, 2020 "[Meghan McCain] and [Joy Behar] FACES are the only reason I'm suffering through her nonsense today," commented one viewer. 'It's sad to see how brainwashed this girl is."

"Stopped watching the show because of her years ago," shared somebody else. "Turning the view off!! Ughhhh!!" Elisabeth is talking entirely too much #TheView pic.twitter.com/ar5oxzAojf — Tasha ✌🏽 (@TarshaTee) March 11, 2020 "I forgot how vastly annoying she is," added another fan of the talk show. "Glad it's temporary. It is temporary RIGHT?"