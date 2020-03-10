'The Good Doctor' Season 3, Episode 18: How to Watch, What Time and What Channel

The Good Doctor Season 3 is moving straight ahead with its penultimate episode on Monday night. "Heartbreak," the 18th episode of the season, airs at 10 p.m. ET, following the first half of The Bachelor season finale on ABC. It promises to be a drama-packed hour, especially for Dr. Shaun Murphy, who continues to deal with the aftermath of his decision to tell Lea he loves her.

"Heartbreak" picks up right where last week's episode "Fixation" ended. Shaun (Freddie Highmore) will have to handle another emotional situation, as Lea (Paige Spara) continues to try and convince Shaun they cannot be together.

Based on a preview for the episode, Shaun storms out of an operation, but Dr. Neil Melendez (Nichols Gonzalez) tells him he must return or he could be kicked out of St. Bonavenutre Hospital again. Shaun and Dr. Claire Brown (Antonia Thomas) will team up to treat a patient with a rare form of dwarfism. Meanwhile, Dr. Morgan Reznick (Fiona Gubelmann), Dr. Alex Park (Will Yun Leel) and Dr. Audrey Lim (Christina Chang) take on the case of a man whose arms were torn off in a farming accident.

The Good Doctor, like all ABC programming, is available to stream live on Internet TV platforms that carry local ABC stations and affiliates, like AT&T Now, Hulu Plus Live TV, YouTube TV and Sling. Many of these services offer free trials for up to a week before your account is charged.

The tone for the last few episodes of The Good Doctor has been hectic. In "Autopsy," Shaun told Lea he loves her instead of Dr. Carly Lever (Jasika Nicole). Lea refused to start a romantic relationship with him though, listing all her faults. Shaun asked if she really did not want to date him because of his autism, and she left their apartment without answering. In "Fixation," Shaun refused to give up on Lea.

"Lea helps Shaun get out of his regimented ways and challenge himself more, and Shaun brings an element of stability and peace to Lea’s life that I don’t think she normally has," Jasika Nicole told TV Fanatic in a new interview. "Carly already has her s— together so to speak, at least as far as we know about her at this point in the show, so the potential for dynamic changes in her character seems lower."

Nicole's character could still play a major role on the show, even if Shaun would rather be with Lea. After all, Carly still works in the hospital's pathology department.

"I would love to see her relationships with other people at the hospital since so far we have only been able to learn about Carly through the lens of Shaun," Nicole continued. "I also hope we get a chance to meet Carly’s autistic sister, Andie."

Next week's season finale promises to be just as shocking. The first part, titled "Hurt," sees San Jose rocked by an earthquake. Melendez and Dr. Aaron Glassman (Richard Schiff) are at a charity event during the quake, putting their lives in risk.

Photo credit: ABC/Kailey Schwerman