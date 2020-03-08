'SNL': John Krasinski to Host March 28 Episode With Dua Lipa as Musical Guest

Saturday Night Live officially announced the next host and musical guest combo for the March 28 episode. During the Daniel Craig-fronted episode on Saturday, it was announced that John Krasinski would make his hosting debut on the next live episode of the NBC program. Dua Lipa will serve as the musical guest for the episode, marking her second time on the show, per Deadline.

Krasinski will host the variety program one weekend after his film, A Quiet Place Part II, opens in theaters on March 20th. The Office alum directed the film, which stars his wife, Emily Blunt, Cillian Murphy, and Djimon Hounsou. The movie follows the original A Quiet Place, which premiered in 2018 to much critical acclaim.

In advance of the release of the sequel, Krasinski spoke to Esquire and opened up about how the films are a metaphor for parenthood (and a love letter to his own family).

“If the first movie is about parenthood and the promise that you make to your kids that I'll keep you safe no matter what—that's, that's inevitably a false promise,” he explained to Esquire in a piece that was published in February.

“The second one is about that promise being broken and it's about growing up and it's about moving on and dealing with loss,” he continued. “For me this whole movie becomes about community. It’s about who do you trust in dark times and the power of relying on other people in dark times.”

Krasinski won't be the only one who will be touting a new release on the March 28th episode of SNL. Musical guest Dua Lipa also has a brand new project to promote, as her highly anticipated second album, Future Nostalgia, will be released on April 3rd, only days after her SNL appearance.

In an interview with Zane Lowe on Apple Music’s Beats 1 in December, Dua Lipa opened up about how the process of making Future Nostalgia was different from how she approached the making of her first album.

"When I started [making] Future Nostalgia, I had a couple people be like, 'All right, you sure this is what you want to do?' Because obviously it is so different from the last record and the last record had the success it did, but I felt, as an artist, I had to grow and I had to mature," she explained, per Billboard. "After touring for so long, I wanted it to be more instrumental and I felt more comfortable in the studio, so I kind of went in and gave my two cents on what I would want the production to sound like, which wasn't something that I did on my first record."