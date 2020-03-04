'This Is Us' Isn't on Tonight, and Fans Are Beyond Disappointed

With election season in full swing between debates and primaries, that means the regular primetime television schedule is in flux. Super Tuesday is the latest political endeavor to disrupt the normal programming across the major networks. With the amount of eyes on the election coverage, all of the news stations will be airing their own coverage, meaning shows like This is Us and NCIS are going to be pushed back a week.

Speaking of This is Us, the show sees its strong showing in Season 4 come to a halt with the latest episode being pushed off until the following week. The episode called "New York, New York, New York" will air on Tuesday, March 10.

Fans were eager to see the storyline continue as the tension between the two brothers, Kevin and Randall, is likely to hit its breaking point and the health and diagnosis of Rebecca remains an emotional development.

I’m all for democracy and voting, but I’m not here for all the coverage that is on TV instead of #ThisIsUs! I NEED to see what’s going on with Kevin and Randall! — Brooke Jones (@brooke_lynn96) March 4, 2020

"Nothing worse than waiting all day for the new episode of #ThisIsUs and it’s not even on," one user wrote on Twitter.

Another user asked if it's "wrong" to be so mad that the show isn't on despite the importance of Super Tuesday.

me when I realize This Is Us isn't on tonight!! #ThisIsUs pic.twitter.com/p8ftS2clpo — mzaliz (@mzaliz) March 4, 2020

One person on Twitter is jockeying that This is Us and its ability to create an hour-long program where its viewers "escape" is more valuable than the entire evening coverage of the primaries.

"Sometimes making people forget about their worries, or what's next, is the most important thing," the tweet read.

What a disappointment when you find out your Tuesday night shows aren’t on because of the election coverage. 😭 #ThisIsUs #NewAmsterdam — Jesssss (@Jessssssss24) March 4, 2020

Fans of the show are anxiously awaiting some resolution between the growing tension between brothers Kevin and Randall, as well as to see who Kevin eventually gets engaged to after a flash-forward broke the news of his engagement.

In an interview with US Weekly, Justin Hartley, who plays Kevin, said "we're almost there" hinting that the reveal will occur in the Season 4 finale that will occur on Tuesday, March 24.