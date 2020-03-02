Hoda Kotb out From 'Today' Sick With the Flu, and Fans Weigh In

Fans are sending their support and well wishes to Today co-host Hoda Kotb after it was revealed on Monday that she is battling the flu. As a result of the illness, Kotb will be forced to miss several days of the morning show as she recovers, with an exact return date yet unknown, which has left fans flocking to social media to send her healing vibes.

"If you're missing Hoda, so are we," Guthrie said. "Guess what, she's got the flu. And we think she'll be out 'til probably mid week, maybe longer. So we're sending her our best wishes this morning."

Guthrie added that Kotb "did get the flu shot for those who are wondering."

Keep scrolling to see fans' messages to Kotb as she continues her recovery.