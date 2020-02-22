'Friends' Reunion: Matt LeBlanc Botched HBO Max Special Reveal, But in a Hilarious Way

The cast of Friends all made coordinated posts to celebrate the show's revival on HBO Max, but Matt LeBlanc strayed from the pack a little bit with his. While all five of his co-stars shared the same picture from their original run in the 1990s, LeBlanc shared a photo of the cast of M*A*S*H. Fans were laughing already over the classic Joey mix-up.

"It's happening," read the identical posts from five of the Friends cast members.

Each post showed the ensemble in a promotional photo that was originally a Rolling Stone cover, wearing vintage clothes and riding in a vintage car. However, LeBlanc mixed things up, posting a promotional photo from the 1970s sitcom instead.

"It's happening!!" he wrote.

Like the others, LeBlanc tagged his co-stars and HBO Max, the streaming service that will host the reunion special. His co-stars jokingly admonished him in the comments' section.

"Uh no Matt. Wrong reunion," wrote Courteney Cox with a heart emoticon.

"Ha! They Do look like us..." added Lisa Kudrow.

"Oh no," wrote Jennifer Aniston with a wide-eyed emoji. "No no no NO LeBlanc! Could that BE more NOT what we said to post???"

The botched promotion still served the purpose of celebrating the TV reunion fans have been waiting for above all others. On Friday, HBO Max announced that it would host an unscripted reunion special, to air when the streaming service launches in May.

"Guess you could call this the one where they all got back together," HBO Max Chief Content Officer Kevin Reilly said. "I became aware of Friends when it was in the very early stages of development and then had the opportunity to work on the series many years later and have delighted in seeing it catch on with viewers generation after generation. It taps into an era when friends — and audiences — gathered together in real-time and we think this reunion special will capture that spirit, uniting original and new fans."

The original cast members are all gathering for the special, along with the original creative team. Series creators Marta Kauffman and David Crane are signed on as executive producers, along with Kevin Bright and director Ben Winston.

In the past, Kauffman has said that she is not interested in getting the show back together for a long-term reboot, like other series have done. She told the Associated Press that it would simply not make for good TV.

"Why mess up a good thing?" she said. "We wouldn't want a reunion to disappoint fans."

"Never happening. Never. We did it! It's done. That's why you don't want to see more of it, because it's all a happy ending," added Crane in an interview with The Wrap.

The Friends reunion is expected to launch with HBO Max in May.