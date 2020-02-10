Oscars 2020: Kobe Bryant Gets a Touching Tribute During 'Hair Love' Acceptance Speech 

The first Kobe Bryant tribute during the 2020 Oscars came from former NFL player Matthew A. Cherry, who shared the Best Animated Short Oscar with Karen Rupert Toliver for their film Hair Love. Cherry referenced Bryant's own win in the category for Dear Basketball at the 90th Academy Awards in 2018. Bryant died in Jan. 26 in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California.

"This award is dedicated to Kobe Bryant," Cherry, who played for the Cincinnati Bengals in 2004 before becoming a filmmaker, said. "May we all have a second act as great as his was."

Before the Oscars started, filmmaker Spike Lee wore a purple tuxedo with yellow highlights and Bryant's number 24 on his back. He also wore matching purple glasses and a hat with purple decorations.

Earlier this month, Oscars producer Stepnanie Allain confirmed Bryant would be included in this year's in memoriam segment.

"I think the In Memoriam segment has always been an important part of the show and this year is no different in that we're honoring all of our community that we've lost," Allain said. "I think what's really appropriate is that Kobe was part of the film community, and as such, he will be embraced within the In Memoriam segment."

Bryant's Oscar win made him the first professional athlete to win an Oscar. During his acceptance speech, he thanked his wife Vanessa and their four daughters, including Gianna, who died in the helicopter crash.

"I don't know if it's possible. I mean, as basketball players we're really supposed to shut up and dribble but I'm glad we do a little bit more than that," Bryant said as he picked up the award. "Thank you, Academy, for this amazing honor. Thank you, John Williams, for such a wonderful piece of music. Thank you, Verizon, for believing in the film. Thank you, Molly Carter, without you we wouldn't be here."

"And to my wife Vanessa, our daughters Natalia, Gianna, and Bianka," Bryant added. "Ti amo con tutto il mio cuore [I love you with all my heart]. You are my inspiration. Thank you so much, guys, thank you."

Dear Basketball was based on the letter Bryant published in The Players' Tribune to announce his retirement. The five-minute film was directed by veteran Disney animator Glen Keane, who shared the Oscar with Bryant, and included music by John Williams.

