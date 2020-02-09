Oscars 2020: Who Is Performing at the Academy Awards

One of the most anticipated elements of the Academy Awards are the performers who will be taking the stage to deliver some memorable song performances, and we now know just who will be performing at the 2020 Oscars. According to the Academy, actress Oscar nominee Cynthia Erivo, Oscar winner Elton John, actresses Idina Menzel and Chrissy Metz — as well as Oscar winner Randy Newman — will all be performing the songs nominated this year at the 92nd Oscars ceremony. Notably, Erivo is nominated in the Music (Original Song) category, as well as for best Actress in a Leading Role, for her performance as Harriet Tubman in Harriet.

Musical icon Elton John has been nominated in this category four times already, and once won an Oscar. As for Idina Menzel, she once performed the Oscar winning original song "Let it Go" from the first Frozen at the awards show, and will again be singing a Frozen tune this year — only this time from Frozen II.

The Academy adds: "Diane Warren has been nominated for 11 Oscars in this category, with this being her third nomination in the past three years. And Randy Newman has been nominated 22 times—and won 4 Oscars!—including for songs in each of the previous three Toy Story films."

As shared by The Academy, The list of Original Song nominees and performers are as follows (in alphabetical order by song title):

"I Can’t Let You Throw Yourself Away" from TOY STORY 4 – Performed by Randy Newman (Music and Lyric by Randy Newman)

"(I'm Gonna) Love Me Again" from ROCKETMAN – Performed by Elton John (Music by Elton John; Lyric by Bernie Taupin)

(Music by Elton John; Lyric by Bernie Taupin) "I'm Standing With You" from BREAKTHROUGH – Performed by Chrissy Metz (Music and Lyric by Diane Warren)

(Music and Lyric by Diane Warren) "Into The Unknown"from FROZEN II – Performed by Idina Menzel and AURORA (Music and Lyric by Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez)

(Music and Lyric by Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez) "Stand Up" from HARRIET – Performed by Cynthia Erivo (Music and Lyric by Joshuah Brian Campbell and Cynthia Erivo)

Additionally, the 2020 Oscars will also feature a special appearance by The Roots drummer Questlove, and a guest-conducted segment by Eímear Noone, who will be the first woman to conduct during an Oscars telecast. This is all in supplement to the five nominated song Oscars musical performances.

The 2020 Oscars will be held Sunday, Feb. 9 at the Dolby Theatre at Hollywood & Highland Center in Hollywood, California, and will air live, 8 p.m. ET, only on ABC.