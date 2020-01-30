'Today' Co-Host Savannah Guthrie Accidentally Wears Her Dress Backward on Thursday's Show

Savannah Guthrie had a relatable moment during Thursday's episode of the Today show when she accidentally wore her dress backward. The mom of two, who recently returned to the morning show following a weeks-long recovery from eye surgery, had been discussing Novak Djokovic beating Roger Federer in the Australian Open semifinals when Guthrie's co-host Hoda Kotb pointed out her co-anchor's fashion mistake.

We couldn't even tell that @savannahguthrie has her dress on backward this morning! pic.twitter.com/zxtljDBKZg — TODAY (@TODAYshow) January 30, 2020

"I have to point out, I'm sorry, sometimes when you get dressed in the morning — you all know this — things get backwards," Kotb said.

Already an early morning riser, Guthrie explained that the mishap was due to the fact that she had woken even earlier to watch Djokovic and Federer in the Australian Open semifinals, which began at 3:30 a.m. ET.

"Maybe that's why I dressed backwards today," Guthrie said. "I was distracted. I've been up since 3:30 a.m. watching the match."

In an act of solidarity, weatherman Al Roker later appeared on the show wearing his jacket backwards, joking that he had up early "watching all the weather maps."

Making light of the relatable gaffe, Guthrie took to Instagram to joke about the moment, sharing a photo of herself pointing out the tag on her dress.

"Put my dress on backwards and too late to change it so now I’m like [arrow emoji]," she wrote.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Savannah Guthrie (@savannahguthrie) on Jan 30, 2020 at 4:06am PST

The photo drew plenty of laughs from fans, who took to the comments section with their reactions.

"Stars... They're just like us," joked one Today show viewer.

"It's happens the best of us," wrote another. "And now we know you are a normal, everyday busy mom human being."

"Too funny," commented a third. "Just adds to that wonderful 'human element' that we all love about the Today Show cast."

"Human like the rest of us," wrote another. "Been there. Done that. [Laughing out loud] Thanks for starting my day with some levity!!"

"Greatest start to the day ever!" commented someone else. "Thank you for the immediate laugh to a very relatable moment."

Before the show's end, Guthrie had fixed her fashion faux pas, saying, "I couldn't take it anymore!"