'Days of Our Lives': Which Cast Members Will Return for Recently Renewed Season 56?

NBC may have just renewed Days of Our Lives for its 56th season, but that does leave the question of which cast members will be returning. News of the new season comes just a couple of months after it released all its principle actors from their contracts while the show went on "indefinite hiatus." Now, TVLine reports that Corday Productions, which produces the soap, will have to renegotiate all its contracts — which may already be underway.

Granted, there are no specifics at this point as to who may or may not return in front of the camera, however, current head writer Ron Carlivati will resume his duties as the show is expected to resume production in March.

"From our incredibly loyal fan base to our wonderful writers, cast and crew, the enthusiasm for Days never wavers," NBC's EVP of Current Programming, Bruce Evans, said in a statement. "We're incredibly thrilled to bring viewers another season of a show that has cemented its place in television history and touches all generations."

"We are most grateful to NBC for their enduring faith in the future of Days," added executive producer Ken Corday. "We are excited to continue delivering compelling stories to our loyal family of fans into this new decade."

After news broke last November that the show's stars had been let go of their contracts, an insider told TV Line at the time that it was "actually a shrewd — if cynical — business move."

"If Days gets picked up, [Corday] can offer the actors new contacts at a reduced rate and with a 'take-it-or-leave' it attitude. Worst case scenario, they lose half their cast. Best case scenario [for Corday], everyone agrees to return at a lower salary."

Now that the show has been renewed, and due to cross its 14,000th episode, it'll be interesting to see if that scenario actually comes to pass. After the contract news first started circulating in November, longtime Days star Kristian Alfonso addressed the news via Instagram video.

"Today is Tuesday, November 12th, and we are still here and we are not going anywhere," Alfonso said in the clip. "You heard it here first, folks. Don't listen to the news, always — especially that report."

Earlier this month, NBC Entertainment chairman Paul Telegdy said at the TCA winter tour that the show would definitely return, especially considering that "millions of Americans watch it every week."