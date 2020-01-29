'Days of Our Lives' Renewed at NBC 2 Months After Entire Cast Released From Contracts

Nearly two months after NBC shockingly released the entire cast of Days of Our Lives from their contracts, the network has some positive news about the daytime soap opera. According to TVLine, Days of Our Lives has officially been renewed for a 56th season. However, the publication noted that it is unclear which cast members will be returning to the series as of right now.

"From our incredibly loyal fan base to our wonderful writers, cast and crew, the enthusiasm for Days never wavers," NBC's EVP of Current Programming, Bruce Evans, said in a statement to TVLine. "We're incredibly thrilled to bring viewers another season of a show that has cemented its place in television history and touches all generations."

"We are most grateful to NBC for their enduring faith in the future of Days, and we are excited to continue delivering compelling stories to our loyal family of fans into this new decade," executive producer Ken Corday added.

Days of Ours Lives is set to cross the 14,000-episode mark later this year. TVLine also reported that production on the series will resume in March. There are reportedly already negotiations underway for various members of the show's ensemble to return. Although, again, it is unclear who will ultimately be returning.

This renewal comes a few months after it was initially reported that the entire cast of Days of Our Lives was released from their contracts, a move some thought was indicative that the show was on its last legs. The news was announced in mid-November, weeks before the show was set to stop production for the latest season.

"It's actually a shrewd — if cynical — business move," an insider said about the move at the time, per TVLine. "If Days gets picked up, [Corday] can offer the actors new contacts at a reduced rate and with a 'take-it-or-leave' it attitude. Worst case scenario, they lose half their cast. Best case scenario [for Corday], everyone agrees to return at a lower salary."

While the news caused some to worry that the soap would be canceled, a source clarified to TVLine that "all indications are that NBC would like to keep the show going." Additionally, longtime Days of Our Lives star Kristian Alfonso addressed the news in a statement to her followers on Instagram.

"Today is Tuesday, November 12th, and we are still here and we are not going anywhere," she detailed. "You heard it here first, folks. Don't listen to the news, always — especially that report."

Of course, months later, fans of the series can finally rest easy knowing that Days of Our Lives will officially return to screens once again.