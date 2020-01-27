'Wheel of Fortune' Host Pat Sajak Posts New Sunglasses Photo That Has Fans Comparing Him to James Bond

Wheel of Fortune host Pat Sajak may be looking at his retirement in the near future, and from the looks of his last Twitter post, he may be looking into the world of international espionage. Sajak's tweet was simply a photo of himself in a black overcoat sporting some dark aviator sunglasses. Or, as he joked, he's "extremely nervous" waiting for an interview with the KGB.

Extremely nervous waiting for my KGB interview. pic.twitter.com/2bnq8TgAYG — Pat Sajak (@patsajak) January 17, 2020

Suffice to say, Sajak's 300K-plus followers didn't hesitate to jump in on the fun.

"Untie James Bond first," joked one user, while another jumped in with "No Mr. Bond I expect you to pick a vowel!" A third deviated from the theme a bit when they tweeted back: "That or your audition to be the new lead singer of The Police."

Still, another fan spotted the reflection of his daughter, Maggie, in Sajak's shades, which the longtime game show host replied with "Wow! Very sharp!"

Sajak most recently lit up Twitter earlier this month with a tweet claiming he'd bought an official impeachment pen. Though he didn't reveal if he was joking or had actually purchased the rare souvenir pens bearing her name that Pelosi used to sign impeachment articles and a resolution naming House managers for President Donald Trump's current impeachment trial in the Senate.

Around the same time as his tweet about the impeachment pen, Sajak returned to host Wheel of Fortune after taking a brief sabbatical so he could undergo emergency surgery for a blocked intestine. When he returned to his hosting duties on January 13, he got a standing ovation from the audience.

His longtime co-host, Vanna White, filled in for Sajak during his absence, while Maggie Sajak took over White's letter-turning duties after some last-minute training involving a refrigerator.

Earlier today, White posted a heartfelt tribute to the late Kobe Bryant on Instagram, who was killed in a helicopter crash along with his 13-year-old daughter, six other passengers, and the pilot Sunday morning in Calabasas, CA. The photo was of Bryant standing courtside, with a simple caption that read, "Words can not describe the tragic loss of these nine lives. Sending love and prayers to all their families."

White also including the hashtag for "heartbreaking," joining in numerous tributes that have poured in for the late NBA star and his family since the crash.