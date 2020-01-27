'Wheel of Fortune's Vanna White Sends Love to Families of Kobe Bryant and Other Helicopter Crash Victims

Wheel of Fortune star Vanna White is among the many celebrities sending their condolences to Kobe Bryant and the other helicopter crash victims. Bryant, 41, and his 13-year-old daughter Gianna were among the nine people killed when his helicopter crashed in Calabasas, California Sunday. Bryant spent his entire 20-year career with the Los Angeles Lakers, winning five NBA championships.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vanna White (@officialvannawhite) on Jan 27, 2020 at 1:39pm PST

White shared a courtside photo of Bryant on Insagram, along with a message she shared on Twitter as well.

"Words can not describe the tragic loss of these nine lives. Sending love and prayers to all their families," White wrote, adding the hashtag "hearbreaking."

White's fans shared their sadness as well.

"Thank you for recognizing all the victims and expressing support for ALL the families involved," one fan tweeted, while others posted crying and praying emojis on Instagram.

Many other celebrities who call Los Angeles home and posted tributes to Bryant. Jessica Simpson even shared a photo from her backyard, near where the crash happened.

"[Husband Eric Johnson] took this photo from our backyard right after the accident happened where Kobe, his daughter, and other beautiful souls were lifted up to be with God for eternity," Simpson wrote. "We could see the emergency helicopters flying over our house and I felt the loss. I felt the power in the sky of the heavens parting to make room for the greatest of angels to rise."

"My heart is completely broken for all the families and loved ones left behind trying to make sense of things in this tragic moment," Simpson continued, before adding a tribute to Bryant's wife Vanessa. "Vanessa, you are the woman and wife that championed your husband to greatness. My prayers are constant for everyone affected by this impactful loss."

Jennifer Lopez also shared a heartbreaking collection of family photos with Bryant, along with a message for Vanessa.

"The most unfair thing in life is to lose a child and husband on the same day," Lopez wrote. "Vanessa, I pray for your strength and that God guides you each step of the way through this unimaginable heartbreak. To the other families who are suffering from this unthinkable tragedy, may God be with you all. Kobe you meant so much to so many and we will miss you forever. Thank you for your work ethic, your inspiration and your heart."

Sister, Sister star Tamara Mowry recalled working with Bryant when he made a cameo on the show.

"I met Kobe when we were both the same age, 19," Mowry said on The Real. "I remember looking at him. He was so tall. He just started playing for the Lakers and I didn't know what to expect because you think, 'This athlete, he came out of high school and now he's this big shot.' But, I'll never forget his humility. I'll never forget his kindness."

Photo credit: Getty Images