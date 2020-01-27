'Saved by the Bell' Revival Casts Zack Morris' and Jessie Spano's Kids

The upcoming revival of Saved by the Bell has revealed a quartet of new cast members. According to Variety, Belmont Cameli, Mitchell Hoog, Haskiri Valazquez, and Alycia Pascual-Pena will all be attending to the new-and-improved Bayside High. In an added surprise, two of the actors will be playing the sons to two of the show's iconic characters.

Starting off, Moog will play Mac Morris, son of the infamous Zack Morris (Mark-Paul Gosselaar). Like his father, he's handsome, charming, and privileged. Not to mention the son of the actual governor. Moog recently appeared in two Oscar-nominated films this year, Richard Jewell and Harriet. He'll also show up in the upcoming horror flick, The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It.

Cameli will co-star as Jamie Spano, the sensitive captain of the football team, and son to Jessi Spano (Elizabeth Berkley). He was recently seen in the Fox drama Empire, as well as Duplass brothers' Groundhog Dates. He'll be seen next in the independent film Most Guys Are Losers along with Mira Sorvino and Andy Buckley.

Velazquez, who's appeared on Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, will portray the smart, ambitious sophomore Daisy, while Pascual-Pena will play Aisha, Daisy's fun-loving, ultra-competitive best friend. She recently wrapped on Amy Poehler's upcoming Netflix movie, Moxie.

Last month, the Saved by the Bell revival announced that veteran character actor John Michael Higgins will play Principal Toddman. His character will succeed Dennis Haskins' Mr. Belding, who played the Bayside principal throughout the original series, as well as the various spinoffs and TV movies.

Earlier in January, returning star Mario Lopez, who played Zack's frenemy A.C. Slater, posted a video to Instagram that showed him and Berkley on the set of the revival. Specifically, they're hanging out at The Max, a haunt that will be more than familiar to longtime fans.

The revival series was first announced in September of 2019, and it would be part of the upcoming NBCUniversal streaming service Peacock. The new series finds one-time prankster Zack has worked his way up to the governor of California governor who finds himself in some hot water after he closes several low-income schools in the state.

His solution: send all the affected students to high-performing schools, including his alma-matter, Bayside High. The new students will supposedly give Bayside's overprivileged kids a much-needed dose of reality. 30 Rock and Great News veteran Tracey Wigfield will serve as writer and executive producer.