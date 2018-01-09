Zac Brown Band Performs National Anthem at National Championship

The Zac Brown Band performed the National Anthem at the College Football Playoff Championship in Atlanta.

We’re singing the National Anthem at tonight’s #NationalChampionship game. Tune in to @espn at the top of the broadcast to watch!

✔️ Hometown

✔️ Home team

✔️ Life is good today!#GoDawgs — Zac Brown Band (@zacbrownband) January 9, 2018

Viewers at home were impressed with their performance.

Beautiful Anthem Zac Brown Band! https://t.co/UgwMmhWHGa — Kay Fairchild (@tisiddk) January 9, 2018

Zac Brown Band, That’s how it’s done! — Tim Logan (@maris9) January 9, 2018

The band got the gig last month, and was accompanied by the Atlanta gospel choir David Walker & High Praise. Carly Ortega, a 12-year-old from Georgia and a student at the Atlanta Area School for the Deaf, signed the anthem.

The flag was presented by the U.S. Marines from Bravo Company, 4th Reconnaissance Battalion, which is based in Smyrna, Georgia. President Donald Trump also arrived at the stadium before the game.

While Brown performed at the new Mercedes-Benz Stadium, rapper Kendrick Lamar was enlisted for the halftime show.

The Zac Brown Band released their latest album, Welcome Home, earlier this year. The record includes the hit “My Old Man.” The group has 13 No. 1 hits on the Billboard Hot Country Songs chart, including “Chicken Fried,” “Highway 20 Ride,” “Free,” “As She’s Walking Away” and “Beautiful Dog.”

The band will perform live again at the Houston Rodeo on March 12. They will also be at Castaway With Southern Ground 2018 at Riviera Maya, Mexico on March 16. They will also be at the Carolina Country Music Fest at Myrtle Beach in June.

The members of the group are Brown, Coy Bowles, Clay Cook, Daniel De Los Reyes, Jimmy De Martini, Chris Fryar, Matt Mangano and John Driskell Hopkins.

Brown also has a side project called Sir Rosevelt, which recently released its first album.

