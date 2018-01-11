YouTuber Shane Dawson Denies Pedophile Accusation, Claims Conspiracy

YouTube personality Shane Dawson is denying accusations of pedophilia, claiming that he has fallen victim to a conspiracy.

Just hours after the Pop Blast Twitter account shared an edited video of YouTuber Shane Dawson “justifying” pedophilia and calling nude children “sexy,” Dawson is speaking out, claiming that the ordeal was all a set up to frame him.

OF COURSE. so now the channel that made that awful video is claiming that someone in hollywood “made them make a slander video about shane dawson” to get revenge on me for talking about pedophiles in hollywood. i can’t make this shit up. pic.twitter.com/CsfwatiCF8 — Shane Dawson (@shanedawson) January 11, 2018

“OF COURSE. So now the channel that made that awful video is claiming that someone in hollywood ‘made them make a slander video about shane dawson’ to get revenge on me for talking about pedophiles in Hollywood,” Dawson tweeted with a screenshot alleging that the video was a set up.

it’s interesting that the more i speak out about things the more people try to “expose” me. makes me wonder whose behind the “exposing”? 🧐 https://t.co/JuXQjdTri5 — Shane Dawson (@shanedawson) January 10, 2018

He went on to state in another tweet that ‘it’s interesting that the more i speak out about things the more people try to ‘expose’ me. makes me wonder whose behind the “exposing’?”

The video in question, which has since been deleted, originates from edited clips of Dawson’s podcast Shane and Friends.

“Here’s my justification for pedophilia: People have foot fetishes, people have fetishes about everything, that’s fine, do your thing,” Dawson said. “So why is it when somebody looks at and Googles like ‘naked baby’ on Google and jerks off to it, they can get arrested? I don’t understand that.”

Fans of the YouTuber immediately reacted with backlash once the comments resurfaced, some finding that Dawson’s dark humor crossed a line.

“I’m not a pedophile,” Dawson said defended himself in a video. “I can’t believe I even have to say that. It literally feels like I’m in a nightmare. I grew up. I changed my content. I apologized countless times for my s—y offensive jokes. Instead of dragging me down people should use me as an example of a creator who can CHANGE and better themselves and their content. I’m so proud of who I am today.”