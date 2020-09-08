YouTuber Lloyd Cafe Cadena's Cause of Death Revealed

✖

Just days after his death at the age of 26, YouTube star Lloyd Cafe Cadena's family has confirmed his cause of death. According to the family, Cadena died of a heart attack after having tested positive for COVID-9 just days before his Sept. 4 passing.

In a statement shared to Cadena's Facebook page, the YouTuber's family explained that the Filipino vlogger had been admitted to the hospital on Tuesday, Sept. 1 after experiencing a "high fever and dry cough." That same day, he was administered a coronavirus test, which came back positive on Sept. 3. The family noted that as they "immediately isolated themselves," Cadena seemed to be doing well, as his "vitals were okay and had no complaints." Things, however, took a sudden turn the morning of Sept. 4 when Cadena was found "unresponsive and pale looking" by hospital staff. According to doctors, Cadena had suffered a heart attack in his sleep.

"There are simply no words to express our heartfelt thanks for the prayers and sympathy you have extended to our family during this time of loss," Cadena's family, who revealed that the star has since been cremated, said in the statement. "All expressions of sympathy, including flowers and cards are welcome. You may send them at Immaculate Conception Chapel - Kaingin."

Cadena's death had been confirmed on Sept. 6, just weeks before his 27th birthday. Also announced on his Facebook page, a post read, "it is with a heavy heart and great sadness that we announce the untimely demise of our beloved brother Lloyd Cafe Cadena. May he be remembered for all the joy and laughter he shared with everyone. My family and I ask for your prayers, respect, and privacy during this time."

Cadena had been a popular YouTuber. He first created his YouTube channel in 2011 and amassed 3.1 million YouTube subscribers and 6.5 million followers on Facebook by the time of his death. His decade-long career saw him creating "daily vlogs, travel & adventure, and all other crazy random things he'll get into as he curiously explores the world." He was also an author and a radio DJ.

Given his popularity, his death sent shockwaves through his fanbase. CNN Philippines reported that after his passing was confirmed, Cadena became a trending topic on Twitter Philippine as fans and Cadena's fellow content creators took to the social media platform to pay tribute to the YouTube star.