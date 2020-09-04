YouTube Star Lloyd Cafe Cadena Dead at 26

✖

YouTube star Lloyd Cafe Cadena has died at the age of 26, just weeks shy of his 27th birthday. Cadena's death was announced by his family Friday on his Facebook page. A cause of death for Cadena, who was widely known as "Kween LC," was not given.

"It is with a heavy heart and great sadness that we announce the untimely demise of our beloved brother Lloyd Cafe Cadena," the announcement read. "May he be remembered for all the joy and laughter he shared with everyone. My family and I ask for your prayers, respect, and privacy during this time."

The popular Filipino comedian and content creator rose to fame, becoming one of the Philippines' most beloved internet personalities after he created his YouTube channel in 2011. Over the course of his decade-long career, Cadena garnered 3.1 million YouTube subscribers and 6.5 million followers on Facebook. His YouTube channel featured "daily vlogs, travel & adventure, and all other crazy random things he'll get into as he curiously explores the world." Cadena was also an author and a radio DJ, according to E! News.

News of his death shocked his fans, many of whom took to social media to react and pay their respects. According to CNN Philippines, and as reported by the New York Post, Cadena quickly became a trending topic on Twitter Philippines as fans flocked to the social media platform to pay tribute.

I truly believe that @LloydCadena was an angel... and that his mission on earth has been fulfilled 😭🤍

Thank you for inspiring millions of youth. You have left such great influence worthy of being called a LEGEND. Thank you, KWEEN LC! 🤍 pic.twitter.com/vqdlGQ7Ul8 — Rappl ✨ (@helloRoseLope) September 4, 2020

In a tweet, fellow YouTube star Andi Manzano Reyes said that she was heartbroken after learning of Cadena's passing. Reyes wrote that Cadena "made so many people so happy and have touched many lives including mine." She said that Cadena was "gone too soon" and "will be missed."

Rest In Peace, Kween LC 😭🙏🏻 Thank you for making us happy with your vlogs. We will miss you 🥺😭 pic.twitter.com/eYV80erhLY — • (@kumarengshanghi) September 4, 2020

Cadena's passing marks just the latest tragedy to hit the YouTube community. On Aug. 19, Landon Clifford, one of the stars of the popular YouTube family channel Cam&Fam, died at the age of 19. Clifford's wife later revealed that her husband died of suicide, having struggled with depression and drug addiction for years. Nicole Thea, meanwhile, a 24-year-old mommy blogger, passed away in July after suffering "a massive heart attack."