YouTuber Jake Paul Ignores Netflix’s Warning, Runs Through Traffic Blindfolded for ‘Bird Box’ Challenge

Netflix warned against dangerous Bird Box challenges — so naturally YouTuber Jake Paul decided to take part in one.

The controversial YouTube star uploaded a video of himself and friend George Yanko doing their own #BirdBoxChallenge, aka the viral Internet meme that has fans blindfolding themselves and attempting to do various potentially dangerous things, mimicking the characters in the post-apocalyptic thriller Bird Box.

Despite Netflix‘s warning to Bird Box fans against doing anything that might get them injured, Paul shared a video of himself doing dangerous tasks while blindfolded, like driving and navigating on foot throughout traffic.

The challenge, in which Paul and Yanko are blindfolded for 24 hours straight, sees Paul drive straight into a statue at his Calabasas estate as well as smash through some trash and recycling bins.

Later on, after some harmless fun at a library that they were tricked into thinking was a club, Paul and Yanko both navigate a busy street blindfolded without anyone guiding them. Some drivers stop and honk their horns at the duo, while others drive right past.

“That’s not funny, all right?” Paul’s cameraman snaps afterward, with Paul and Yanko laughing. “That’s not funny!”

The challenge ends after Paul is tricked into walking down a hill and into a pond. “That’s way too far,” he said. “Literally, I’m done. I’m done. That’s not even cool. It’s freezing, bro, I’m literally going to get hypothermia. I’m going home. End the video. I’m pissed, I’m leaving.”

Paul tweeted a link to the video, writing, “almost got hit by a car. peep it.” Some fans criticized the 21-year-old for participating in the challenge.

“Jake, that stuff can kill you,” one fan tweeted back at him. “It’s on the news to not do the bird box challenge. I love you too much to see you dead.”

“It takes a special kind of moron to not realize how that could result in serious injury,” another said.

One person said that although Paul’s video comes with a small-type text disclaimer warning against following his lead, he “never vocally warns fans” against it.

In small text at the video’s footnote, a warning read: “Please be warned (and we cannot possibly stress this enough); under no circumstances should any challenges, stunts, or pranks be attempted by any of our viewers. All challenges, stunts, and pranks are performed by trained professionals in a controlled environment with proper safety measures taken, and are for entertainment purposes only! Again, do not try this at home!”

Last week, Netflix urged Bird Box fans not to do anything dangerous while attempting the Bird Box Challenge.

“Can’t believe I have to say this, but: PLEASE DO NO HURT YOURSELVES WITH THIS BIRD BOX CHALLENGE. We don’t know how this started, and we appreciate the love, but Boy and Girl have just one wish for 2019 and it is that you not end up in the hospital due to memes,” the streaming service pleaded.

YouTube also has strict rules against content that “intends to … encourage dangerous or illegal activities that have an inherent risk of serious physical harm or death.”

Photo credit: Instagram / @jakepaul