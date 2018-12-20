YouTube Star Jacksepticeye Posting Delayed Due to Chaos at London Airport

Popular YouTuber Jacksepticeye announced Thursday that his followers might not be seeing much of him over the holidays.

Jacksepticeye, whose real name is Sean McLoughlin, said he was caught up in the Gatwick Airport disruption, where tens of thousands of travelers are in chaos after all flights at the London, England airport were suspended Thursday.

Police said that drones have been spotted flying over the airport in a “deliberate act to disrupt the airport,” according to Metro UK.

There might be a disruption in uploads in the coming week or two. I’m still travelling and Gatwick airport got closed, so flights were cancelled. I’m also travelling home to Ireland soon for Christmas and might not get time to prep for that anymore. Wanted to let you all know 🙂 — Jacksepticeye (@Jack_Septic_Eye) December 20, 2018

The YouTuber informed his Twitter followers that he will be forced to miss several video uploads in the coming days and weeks, as he is still traveling and also needs to fly to Ireland for Christmas.

“There might be a disruption in uploads in the coming week or two. I’m still traveling and Gatwick airport got closed, so flights were cancelled,” he wrote. “I’m also traveling home to Ireland soon for Christmas and might not get time to prep for that anymore. Wanted to let you all know.”

Later, he added, “Flights got cancelled because someone was flying a drone over the runway. That person is getting coal for christmas for sure!”

Airport runways were closed at 9 p.m. local time Wednesday after two drones were seen near the airfield. It was reopened at 3 a.m. on Thursday, but shut down 45 minutes later after another drone sighting. Around 9:15 a.m., the airport said there was “ongoing drone activity” and the runway remained closed. At 11:15 a.m., Gatwick said all flights were suspended.

“We are working hard with our airlines to get information to passengers but would advise anyone booked onto flights from Gatwick, or meeting arriving passengers, not to travel to the airport without checking the status of the flight with their airline or on our website first,’” the airport said.

Most of Jacksepticeye’s followers were not upset by the news and wished the YouTuber safe travels.

“Safe travels dude,” one said.

“No pressure dude. Hope you and your family have an amazing Christmas together,” another wrote. “I’m sure you’ll have so much to talk about considering how crazy your year’s been!”

“It’s totally fine dude! Focus on yourself and your family!” another wrote.

According to Forbes, Jacksepticeye was the eighth-highest paid YouTuber of 2018, raking in $16 million on his gamer commentary videos.

This won’t be his first break from the video sharing platform; in July, he stopped filming videos in July to “get his brain back in order” and focus on his mental health, Metro reports.

“My mental health has not been in the best place recently. So the reason I’ve been taking more time off is because I have to,” he told his subscribers at the time.

“I need to take the time off to get my brain back in order, to just get that energy and that motivation back, to record the videos,” he said. “I could have forced myself through it, to try and make videos from when it’s done, but it’s not worth it.”