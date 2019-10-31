YouTube Star ‘Grandpa Kitchen,’ Narayana Reddy, Dead at 73

Narayana Reddy, the beloved Indian chef better known as YouTube star Grandpa Kitchen, has died at the age of 73. Reddy passed away on Sunday, Oct. 27, according to a new video shared to his YouTube Channel on Thursday, Oct. 30. The nearly six-minute long video, titled “Grandpa’s An Emotional and heart touching final journey,” showcased some of Reddy’s best moments as well as his burial ceremony and cremation.

“Help people until you live on earth,” Reddy says in the video before it cuts to a woman, believed to be his wife, crying by his bedside.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The video also includes footage of citizens in his town gathering to celebrate his life and attend his funeral before ending with a final message to his fans.

“You are live forever in our hearts…through not being around,” it reads.

Reddy rose to fame in 2017 after creating his “Grandpa Kitchen” YouTube Channel. Gaining more than six million subscribers since its creation, the channel featured videos of Reddy using simple cooking methods to prepare food for the less fortunate. According to his Patreon page, the proceeds generated from the videos were given to charities, with the goal of providing “basic necessities like food, clothing, school supplies and birthday gifts to the orphans.”

After news of his death broke, fans of the Reddy flocked to the comments section of his videos, as well as to other social media platforms, to pay their respects.

Grandpa from Grandpa’s kitchen is dead. He was the most wholesome man on all of youtube, making large meals which he shared with orphans in his community. Been following him for a long time, and I cant really put into words how painful this is for me. Rest in Peace pic.twitter.com/ULgDPAUQD6 — Horrifying cheese (@YellowishCheese) October 30, 2019

“Don’t cry because he’s gone, smile because he was here,” one person wrote.

“He reinforced the reason why I cook. Not for myself, but to feed other people that I love and care for good food,” a second person tweeted. “I may not have done as much good as he did, but I always feel wonderful feeding my friends and knowing they have a good meal thanks to me.”

“He passed away on the holy day of Diwali, tells how beautiful soul he was,” added another.

Just found out that grandpa from Grandpa’s Kitchen YouTube channel has passed on. This man is a real hero, cooking to feed the less fortunate kids. Loved his videos. I hope whatever he started is carried on by someone else. RIP grandpa Narayana Reddy, the world has lost a hero. pic.twitter.com/aYepGxBmRf — Meeran Siva (@MeeransGTR) October 30, 2019

“Today is the sad day of my life , the legend YouTuber ‘Grandpa Kitchen’ has gone forever,” one fan wrote. “A generous 73-old man that has been helping people especially the orphans with the food that he cook on YouTube. I always look up to his recipe, simple yet delicious. I’m so sad.”

“When grandpa used to say that this is your grandpa, it really felt in my heart…RIP Grandpa,” a second commented on news of his passing.

The world lost a giant today. From a tiny village in India, Grandpa Kitchen cooked meals for needy children, with nothing but a small bonfire. In a money-obsessed culture, he became a YouTube star by single-handedly feeding thousands of children with his own hands.#RIPGrandpa pic.twitter.com/MupXnD4dOV — Muhammad Lila (@MuhammadLila) October 30, 2019

“Can’t believe he passed away. Such a beautiful soul RIP,” another mourned his loss.

“A channel I’ve rarely seen discussed Grandpa kitchen’s grandpa Narayana Reddy passed away. He cooked meals for underprivileged kids and orphans, the money they raised also went to providing basic necessities,” another tweeted. “He’s an absolute legend. Watch his videos if you haven’t.”

The cause of Reddy’s death is unclear.